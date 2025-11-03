Why Google Won… and Microsoft Didn’t

It was a big week for tech earnings last week, with five of the Magnificent Seven stocks reporting.
Here’s a quick snapshot:
- Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) reported a 35% jump in earnings and a 16% increase in revenue from a year ago, easily surpassing expectations.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) reported a 36% year-over-year earnings increase and a 13% revenue jump, and also beat expectations.
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) topped expectations and reported 13% earnings growth and an 8% increase in sales.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) reported revenue that was up 26% from a year ago, but a one-time tax charge led to a big miss on earnings, and the stock tumbled last Wednesday.
- Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings that were up 18% from last year and revenue up 18%, both topping estimates.
To see my full recap with all the details, you can go here to check it out. But the gist is that all of the companies demonstrated the AI Revolution is still alive and well, putting any fears of an “AI bubble” being pricked to rest.
Of these companies, Alphabet and Microsoft caught my attention the most. In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I explain why. I will also talk about whether the recent gold sell-off is over, what caused Treasury yields to soar, the latest developments with trade and much more.
The Darker Side of Big Tech Earnings
Now, the headline earnings numbers from Big Tech are simply stunning. There’s no doubt about it. But we’re starting to see another troubling trend emerge…
I’m talking about a surge in layoffs.
Here’s a quick summary of recent announcements:
- Amazon: Cut about 14,000 corporate jobs across divisions to “reduce bureaucracy” and increase agility. This was framed as a “talent remix” in an effort to become leaner rather than an AI-driven downsizing, but I’ll let you draw your own conclusions…
- Intel Corporation (INTC): Cutting between 21,000 and 25,000 jobs globally. Linked to weak PC chip demand and refocusing on AI/data centers as the company struggles to engineer a turnaround in the AI age.
- Meta Platforms: Eliminated roughly 600 jobs in its AI unit, calling it a streamlining effort.
Overall, more than 100,000 tech jobs have been cut in 2025. Most firms cite restructuring toward AI, automation and cloud strategies rather than financial distress.
And this is happening in non-tech sectors, too. For example, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is cutting about 1,100 corporate roles, while The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is reducing 7,000 white-collar jobs in marketing, finance and R&D over the next two fiscal years.
I could go on. But you’ve seen the headlines.
And it’s becoming clear that this isn’t going away any time soon.
That’s because we’re entering a period that I’m calling The Economic Singularity.
This is the moment when technology overtakes traditional work.
And the simple truth that may be hard to hear is that some will profit immensely in this new age, while others will be left in the dust.
I want you to be one of the folks who prosper.
