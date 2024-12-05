5 Breakout Stocks You Missed (and How to Catch the Next Ones)

Editor’s Note: Eric Fry, here. I’ve been telling you about my friend and InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango’s new, easy-to-use market-beating system, Auspex.
Luke and his team have spent the better part of the past year developing this tool, and I have to say… the results are impressive. A thorough back test showed it outperforming the market by 10X-plus in trailing 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year windows.
Today, Luke is joining us to discuss how you can use Auspex to find the next breakout stocks. And on January 2, he will release a brand-new list of stocks that Auspex flagged as “Buys.” This release is only a few days away, so be sure to click here to learn how to gain access to Luke’s Auspex tool.
Now, without further ado, take it away Luke…
It’s no secret that the Magnificent 7 – Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – have been leading the market for the past couple of years now. But nonetheless, their outperformance of the “average” stock has been stunning. From early 2023 to summer 2024, the Magnificent 7 soared about 150%. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 – an index of 2,000 small-cap stocks – rose a meager 17%.
In other words, from early 2023 to summer 2024, the Magnificent 7 stocks outperformed small-cap stocks by about 9-to-1.
But something big has changed since summer 2024. Small-cap stocks are crushing their Big Tech competitors.
The Magnificent 7 stocks peaked on July 10, 2024. Since that time, they’ve dropped about 1%. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 is up more than 15%.
That is, for the first time since this bull market began in late 2022, small-cap stocks are consistently outperforming Big Tech’s previous incumbents.
That’s a big deal.
Throughout 2023 and most of 2024, the U.S. economy was propped up by robust AI spending, mostly via Big Tech firms. Those titans were pouring billions upon billions of dollars into developing new AI data centers, chips, chatbots, and more. Of course, all that spending benefitted those Big Tech firms and companies related to them. But it didn’t do much to help everyone else (hence Big Tech stocks’ roughly 9-to-1 outperformance of small caps during that time).
Now, though, the U.S. economy is expected to strengthen beyond AI in 2025. Thanks to pro-growth policies, rate cuts, and lower inflation, plenty of market observers – including us – think that the economy will improve in 2025 in a manner which benefits companies beyond the scope of AI.
Call it a small-cap comeback, a U.S. economic revival, or the return of mom-and-pop shops. The result is that small-cap stocks are soaring.
For the first time in years, the stock market is becoming a “market of the many.”
However, buy-and-hold investing is no longer the holy grail it once was.
Which means, it’s becoming harder and harder to pick the right stock for the long haul.
To succeed in today’s market, you have to alter your trading strategy.
This is where our Auspex tool really shines…
The Ultimate Stock Screening Tool
Auspex is a comprehensive stock screening tool designed to identify the “best stocks at the best time” using a combination of fundamental, technical, and sentiment factors.
Fundamentally, Auspex is not that different from InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier’s Stock Grader. In this sense, Auspex focuses on strong and positive sales and profit growth, as well as evaluates profit-margin expansion.
Technically, Auspex resembles our Breakout Trader system and momentum-following strategy. It examines positive slopes in moving averages and assesses favorable price-action.
On a sentiment basis, Auspex is comparable to money flow systems. It monitors increasing trading volume and tracks money flowing into stocks.
In short, Auspex effectively combines the best characteristics from various in-house trading systems into one powerful tool.
Most importantly, it can get you in and out of the best stocks to buy in any given month.
No more buy-and-hold investing…
No more guesswork…
And no more underperforming the market.
On a monthly basis, Auspex scans over 10,000 stocks at month-end. It then applies strict criteria to identify fundamentally, technically, and sentimentally strong stocks. This process typically yields 5-20 stocks for the monthly portfolio. You simply sell the previous month’s stocks and buy the new month’s selections.
Live performance over the past five months (July to November) has consistently delivered positive and strong returns for subscribers. And, due to rigorous backtesting, we’ve seen Auspex outperform the market by approximately 10X or more in 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year windows.
Look no further than our March backtest, in which Auspex identified Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) as potentially one of the best stocks in the market at that time.
Throughout the month of March, FOR stock rose almost 20%, while the S&P rose just 3% in the same month.
In the February backtest scan, Auspex identified ICON Public Limited Co. (ICLR) and Couchbase Inc. (BASE) as two of potentially the best stocks in the market at that time.
Throughout February, ICLR stock rose more than 20%, while BASE stock rose almost 15%. The S&P, on the other hand, rose just 3.5% over that same stretch.
Then, in the December 2023 backtest, Auspex identified Oppfi Inc. (OPFI) and Talkspace Inc. (TALK) as potentially two of the best stocks to buy in the market at that time.
OPFI stock rose about 45% in December. TALK stock rose about 25%. The S&P, meanwhile, rose just 4% in December 2023.
As the market landscape shifts from a “market of the few” to a “market of the many,” Auspex emerges as a game-changing tool for investors seeking to capitalize on these evolving trends. By combining fundamental, technical, and sentiment analysis, Auspex has consistently demonstrated its ability to identify breakout stocks before their explosive growth phases.
It’s a powerful edge in navigating the complexities of today’s dynamic stock market.
The Final Word
As we move beyond the era of simple buy-and-hold strategies and the dominance of Big Tech, Auspex stands ready to guide investors toward the next generation of market winners, month in and month out.
In a world where adaptability and precision are key, Auspex represents the future of intelligent stock selection.
But better still, it requires only five to 10 minutes of attention per month. You’ll receive alerts, buy the recommended stocks, then check back the following month – simple as that.
We’ll be releasing a brand-new list of stocks that our Auspex tool flagged as “Buys” on January 2. If you want to set yourself up for success in the New Year, click here to learn how to gain access to our Auspex tool. The next market winner is waiting. Let Auspex help you find it before it takes off.
Regards
Luke Lango,
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing