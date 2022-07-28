8 Stocks With 1,000% Upside Potential

Stocks with 1,000% upside potential don’t come around all that often. Or at least when they do, they may not seem all that obvious at first. Some of the recent big ones include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).
The common theme with stocks that have 10-bagger potential is a great product(s), strong business and huge tangible addressable market (or TAM). You could argue that management plays a strong role as well, but it’s not always the most important bit.
Obviously, we are trapped in a bear market, and the stocks that would tend to make such violent upside moves have been crushed. At the same time, though, these are the stocks with 1,000% upside potential.
Additionally, they also tend to be the ones with a bit more risk. We can’t realistically expect Apple to grow 1,000% from here, nor can we expect that from Nvidia. But high-growth traders may look to stocks like these eight to do it.
|Ticker
|Company
|Price
|SNAP
|Snap
|$9.51
|ROKU
|Roku
|$86.92
|SHOP
|Shopify
|$35.23
|JMIA
|Jumia
|$5.41
|ONDS
|Ondas
|$4.76
|U
|Unity Software
|$37.17
|TTD
|The Trade Desk
|$46.63
|TWLO
|Twilio
|$84.32
Stocks With 1,000% Upside Potential: Snap (SNAP)
I want to start with Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and I want to emphasize two things. First, if and when these stocks are done going down, there will be tremendous long-term upside. Second, they may not be done going down yet, but I’m using the premise of potential 1,000% moves off the eventual low.
In Snap’s case, the stock is fresh off a disappointing report where shares fell 39% in a single session. Now trading below the $10 mark, the stock is at its lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic low. When it eventually bottomed in March 2020, shares traded at $7.89.
From there, Snap ultimately climbed to a high north of $83, a move of 956%. In other words, if Snap were to ever take out its Covid-19 low and then make new all-time highs, it will likely have rallied about 1,000% or more.
I’m not the biggest Snap fan out there, but if it takes out the low, I have to think that it has multi-year opportunity written all over it for the patience bulls.
Roku (ROKU)
I like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) for several reasons, but writing this type of story is quite clear that it’s speculative in nature. Picking 10 baggers is not an easy thing to do. That’s particularly because we’re in the midst of a bear market. Furthermore, if it really was that easy, everyone would be rich.
One main reason I like Roku for this list? Because it’s already been a stock that’s rallied in excess of 1,000%. It rallied almost 600% from the 2018 low to the 2019 high. Then it rallied almost 750% from the March 2020 low to the 2021 high.
In other words, it’s a stock that’s capable of stunning rises and gut-wrenching falls. And as a buyer in Dec. 2018, I would know both sides of the equation.
However, it’s also a stock that’s pitted in a secular growth theme with streaming video. While Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and others duke it out over platform subscribers and ever-rising content budgets, Roku is able to relish in the continued increase in video ad spend. And while inflation and supply chain issues are creating headaches in Roku’s Hardware business, the Platform side of the business is doing well.
However, investors just want to know one thing: When will the stock turn around? I have no idea.
Stocks With 1,000% Upside Potential: Shopify (SHOP)
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is another pandemic darling and the concern is that it will never come back to life. Shares have suffered a decline of more than 83% from the high, which was hit in November 2021. What a stunning fall from grace this stock has suffered in the span of just eight to nine months.
However, from its 2020 low and 2018 low, Shopify stock climbed 477% and 1,400%, respectively. So it’s hard not to view this as one of the stocks with 1,000% upside potential. That’s especially true if we begin to value it on long-term timeframes.
Interestingly, analysts still expect robust growth. Revenue estimates call for 24% growth this year, then 28.2% growth in 2023. Admittedly, earnings estimates have taken a hit this year, but with the stock accompanying an 80%-plus decline, is that really surprising?
As long as e-commerce continues to grow, Shopify has the chance to, too.
Jumia (JMIA)
Speaking of e-commerce, there’s Jumia (NYSE:JMIA). With a market capitalization of roughly $560 million and plenty of worries about a global recession, this likely is not on investors’ radar as one of the stocks with 1,000% upside potential.
That may be reasonable, particularly if those global recessions do come to fruition. But for investors who look at global population growth predictions, they’ll see that many developed nations are forecast to plateau or even decline significantly in the coming years. But one area forecast to grow quite notably is Africa.
Many bulls refer to Jumia as the “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Africa.” That’s somewhat true and kind of false at the same time, but the point is clear: Jumia is looking to be the dominant e-commerce platform in the major growth countries of Africa. If that pans out, this $5 stock could be a 10-bagger in the future.
Stocks With 1,000% Upside Potential: Ondas (ONDS)
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is one of the more speculative names on this list. With a market cap of just $205 million, we’re talking about a company that is effectively pre-revenue. That’s definitely not a good thing when we’re in a tightening cycle and a bear market.
Overall, the company is forecast to generate just $12 million in sales this year. While up notably from the $2.9 million in sales last year, that’s still not much to lean on when it comes to offsetting the company’s costs.
Still, if Ondas can get its business right, there could be a ton of upside here. With more than $32 million in cash on the balance sheet and roughly $8 million in total debt, the company’s increase in revenue comes at an opportune time. In 2023, forecasts call for sales of roughly $50 million.
If Ondas can get there without burning too much cash along the way, we could see this sub-$5 name really rip higher in a more conducive environment.
Unity Software (U)
Unity Software (NYSE:U) was also a pandemic favorite, but investors’ optimism wasn’t unwarranted. While it’s mainly known as a gaming company, Unity actually has three different businesses.
Specifically, it operates creative solutions, operation Solutions and strategic partnerships. Its products can be used in everything from gaming, to architecture and design, automotive, gambling, government and aerospace and digital advertising.
It’s a wide scope of potential business and while it forces Unity into a competitive front with great companies, it also creates a lot of potential opportunities down the road. Collectively, analysts expect just 22.4% revenue growth this year, but an acceleration up to 30.7% next year.
If that expectation comes to fruition, then Unity stock is likely to have a favorable ride — and a brighter future.
Stocks With 1,000% Upside Potential: The Trade Desk (TTD)
Back in the days before the bear market, it was easier to look at a company’s growth rate and its market cap, then “guestimate” how much upside it may have in three to five years or more. Right now, I have to assume that The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has more downside to it.
Even if it doesn’t, though, one can look at The Trade Desk’s current market cap of $23 billion and — admittedly optimistically — estimate that it could be $200 billion a decade from now. That’s as we look at several facts and trends.
First, The Trade Desk is quite profitable and therefore, should not be valued or treated like many of its profit-less growth-stock peers. Second, ad spending — and in particular, video ad spending — continues to climb. Lastly, unlike many of its FAANG competitors, The Trade Desk can operate in China.
If this stock ever sees its high again, it will equate to a 200% move. I think that will happen eventually.
Twilio (TWLO)
Like The Trade Desk, I classify Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) as one of the high-quality growth stocks that are in the slaughterhouse right now. In other words, guilt by association. To be fair to Twilio’s critics, the company does not consistently churn out strong bottom-line results. However, it consistently generates strong revenue growth and that should continue long into the future.
When we take a peek at the current valuation of almost $16 billion, it’s not hard to envision this exceeding $100 billion over the long term.
Even as the stock price has come crashing lower, estimates for Twilio’s revenue have not. In fact, its estimates have increased since the start of the year. Consensus expectations call for revenue growth of roughly 36% this year, then 28.5% in 2023. In that span, Twilio is also forecast to become profitable.
When the dust settles, I see Twilio being a growth stock leader.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in TWLO, ROKU and TTD. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.