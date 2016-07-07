7 Junior Gold Miners That Will Climb 20% or More

If there is one asset class that is loving the recent market volatility, it has to be the gold miners. Events like the Brexit, the economic slowdown in China and negative interest rates in Japan have had gold riding high over the last few weeks.

In fact, prices for gold are now closing in on $1350 per ounce.

And while all the miners have seen their luster return, the junior gold miners have been some of the biggest winners thus far. Exchange-traded fund the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ) is up a staggering 150%-plus so far this year.

The beauty is that more could be in store for the junior gold miners.

Serving as exploration companies, the junior miners search for new mineral deposits and are a major source of future mine supply. The juniors are critical in the early stages of a new deposit, bridging the long lag time between when a new claim is found and when it is brought into production. That fact has analysts at CIBC World Markets expecting that trend of the junior gold miners surging to continue throughout the year.

Higher gold prices are already kicking off the next wave of M&A.

For investors, that means there could still be plenty of gains again for the junior gold miners. The time to buy them is now.

Here are seven junior gold mining stocks to buy today.

Next Page