Should I Buy Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

As should be no surprise, Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) had another eventful year.

The company dealt with production issues with the Model X as demand surged. Then there was the mega acquisition of SolarCity, as well as the announcement of nearly 400,000 advance deposits for the Model 3.

Now, fresh off of the holiday season, traders are bidding Tesla stock up on a deal with Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY ) to drop more than 30 billion yen (about $256 million USD) on a Tesla production facility to make photovoltaic cells and modules.

Today’s 3%-plus move exemplifies the broader theme — TSLA stock is erratic. In 2016, Tesla had a range of $144 to $265 — with the year-to-date loss coming to 8%. That’s disappointing considering the markets have ended the year on a very bullish note. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that Tesla stock has had a long run of strong gains. During the past five years, compound annual growth hit a staggering 50%.

So what kind of opportunity are we looking at with Tesla stock? Well, to see, let’s consider three pros and cons on Tesla stock.

TSLA Stock Pros

Innovation: Tesla Motors has made major breakthroughs in battery technologies (allowing for drives of over 300 miles on a single charge), electric powertrains and software systems. Yet the company has also been innovative with its business model, such as having online purchases of vehicles as well company-owned showrooms and service centers. The result is that Tesla has direct connections with its customers and better control on quality service.

Interestingly enough, a Tesla car is kind of like an app. That is, there are periodic updates to the systems with “over-the-air” transmissions. This has definitely been key with the Autopilot technology, which allows for semi-autonomous driver assistance. So is it any wonder that Forbes currently ranks Tesla as the world’s most innovative company? Not really.

Megatrend: The auto industry is in the midst of major technology changes. Companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) have made big investments and acquisitions in the category. Of course, the main focus is on autonomous driving. According to research from Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ), the market could hit $15 billion within the next few years.

All this is certainly good news for holders of TSLA stock. The company has been investing in new-fangled auto technologies since 2003. What’s more, the Autopilot hardware has logged over 1.3 billion miles so far. In other words, Tesla has a major advantage in terms of data and analytics. But the growth is likely to ramp for some time. For the second half of 2016, TSLA expects to ship 50,000 cars, which is roughly the same amount for all of last year.

The Elon Factor: At 45, Musk is already a legend of the tech industry. Besides Tesla, he has launched other breakout companies, such as Zip2, Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ), SolarCity and SpaceX. Along the way, Musk has made billions for shareholders. Unlike many in Silicon Valley, though, he is not only technically super smart but has incredible marketing chops. Oh, and he is not afraid of “going big.” Let’s face it, how many people have the goal of eventually living on Mars? Such qualities have inspired Musk’s workforce, which has led to amazing achievements.

