4 Stocks That Are NOT Driven by the Trump Trade

Anyone who has been watching the markets for the past two months knows the far-reaching impact President Trump has had on stocks, bonds and currencies. Stock indices soared to all-time highs, bond prices dropped to 52-week lows and the value of the U.S. dollar climbed to highs last seen during the financial crisis.

If it seems like all sectors of the market were touched by the election, they were. President Trump’s campaign promises, if enacted, have the ability to reach every corner of the stock market.

His promised changes to the business tax code would impact every business. His promised changes to the personal income tax code would impact nearly every consumer. His promised infrastructure spending would increase inflation for the entire nation. His promised changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would impact nearly every employee. His promised relaxing of government regulations would affect nearly every employer. The list goes on and on.

Looking at the market through this lens, there is not a company or stock that will not be impacted in some way by the Trump presidency. However, not all companies will be impacted to the same extent. Some companies are more vulnerable — for good or bad — to the promised policy changes than others.

For instance, large banks and other financial institutions — like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) — have been the unrivaled beneficiaries of a Trump presidency up to this point, because so many of the president’s suggested changes benefit the banks’ bottom lines. Rising inflation, lower corporate taxes and decreased regulation all benefit the banks.

Conversely, biotech companies — like Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ) — have struggled in the aftermath of the presidential election because the uncertainty swirling around what will eventually replace the ACA after the Republican-controlled Congress repeals it, coupled with the pointed Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) and interview criticisms President Trump has issued regarding the high price of pharmaceuticals and other medical treatments, has created a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the healthcare industry.

So which companies are less vulnerable to the potential policy changes and political whims of the president?

While it’s important to note that no company is immune from the potential threat of a targeted Twitter tirade from the president should it happen to draw his ire, there does seem to be a group of stocks that could bullishly go on its merry way during the first half of 2017 without having to look over its shoulder every morning to see if some new policy decision may threaten to derail its progress: the “FANG” stocks.

