The 5 Most Vulnerable Stocks in the Market Right Now

The bears are showing just how uncommitted the bulls really are

  |  By James Brumley, InvestorPlace Feature Writer
There it is. Wednesday’s market-wide loss was the worst day stocks have collectively suffered in the past eight months, setting the stage for more downside and a slew of stocks to sell.

5 Stocks Most Vulnerable to the Market Selloff
Source: Shutterstock

Reports that President Donald Trump asked now-former FBI Director James Comey to quell his investigation of now-former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s potential ties with Russia were cited as the cause for the selloff.

But a correction has been brewing for a while — the headlines were just the catalyst. (If nothing else, the calendar could be a culprit in itself.)

Whatever the reason, the steep losses are just scary enough to get traders in the mood for some profit-taking. And the market’s biggest and best recent winners also top the list of stocks to sell before a widespread pullback pulls the rug out from underneath these names.

Here’s a look at the five stocks most vulnerable to a broad-based correction.

