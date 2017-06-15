3 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Facebook Inc (FB) Stock

On Friday afternoon, large-cap tech stocks tumbled, among them Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). At one point, FB stock fell nearly 5%. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) all tumbled as well. In fact, both AMZN stock and GOOGL stock fell under the $1,000 level both had hit with some fanfare over the past few weeks.

Facebook stock was just one of many tech giants to fall in a surprisingly large move.

The sell-off seems generally related to fears that the FANG stocks or “FAAMG stocks” or whatever acronym analysts are using have become overvalued. With AAPL, AMZN and FB stock all up more than 20% year-to-date, and torrid gains at other tech mavens like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), those fears make some sense. From here, TSLA, NFLX and even GOOGL look varying shades of overvalued.

But Facebook stock seems like the baby thrown out with the valuation bathwater. FB stock isn’t expensive, at least relative to AMZN or TSLA. And that’s just one of the reasons why investors should buy the sector-driven dip in Facebook stock.

Facebook’s Social Media Dominance

The biggest risk to Facebook stock is that at some point, its social media dominance will erode. There’s an essentially binary view here. Either FB stock has one of the greatest ‘moats’ in all of business — everyone will want to be on Facebook because everyone else is on there — or Facebook will be the next Myspace (or something close), eventually being eclipsed by another, better platform.

One of the reasons FB stock has gained steadily over the past few years is that investors increasingly are dismissing that risk. And with good reason. In Facebook’s first quarter, it grew its user base 18% year-over-year. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) grew its 36%.

But, of course, Snap’s user base is far, far smaller. Per its first quarter report, Facebook added roughly 190 million DAUs (daily active users) Snap Inc’s DAU base in Q1 was … 166 million.

In other words, in one year, Facebook added an entire Snap user base — and then some. Say what you will about SNAP’s valuation, but the idea that Snapchat is a legitimate threat to Facebook and Instagram seems unfounded at this point.

