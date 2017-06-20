Is Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Undervalued, Or Cheap for a Reason?

Low multiples make Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) stock look tantalizingly cheap. You can buy Ford stock for 12 times earnings and only 7 times forward earnings. Ford stock also trades at 0.29 times sales, 1.45 times book value and 4.8 times free cash flow. Also, F stock yields 5.4%.

And this comes at a time when the market as a whole looks a bit frothy, with many observers raising concern over valuations.

Is Ford stock really so cheap? Or are there risks lurking in the background which could spell trouble for Ford and other automakers like General Motors Company (NYSE: GM )?

On the surface, the auto industry’s fundamentals appear strong. Consumer confidence remains high, U.S. vehicle fleets are aging, and Trump wants to bolster US manufacturing, including automakers.

These possible catalysts make the sector appear interesting, especially when given the low valuations of automakers like Ford.

So why should investors hold back?

Right now, I can’t help but feel wary about this market. Valuations are stretched on multiple measures. And that’s without the Federal Reserve interest rate hike, which could impact Ford.

Rising Interest Rates Will Hit F Stock

Interest rates tend to move in long-term cycles. After peaking in the early 1980s, interest rates fell for three decades, and now the tide seems to be turning.

Interest rates were unusually low in the past few years; maybe even the lowest in 5,000 years if Bank of America analysts are correct. During the 2008 recession, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates close to zero in an effort to stimulate the economy.

The Federal Reserve also began quantitative easing, printing money to buy bonds and injecting liquidity into the weak economy. At one point, the Fed was buying $85 billion in bonds every month, and when it signaled that it couldn’t do this forever, yields jumped.

The Federal Reserve now holds $4.5 trillion in bonds, and wants to begin winding down its bond portfolio. This means less money floating around, and higher interest rates.

The Federal Reserve raised the benchmark rate from 1% to 1.25% on June 14.

Ford Stock’s Finances

Could Ford withstand higher interest rates?

Ford operates in a capital-intensive, cyclical business, and owes a great deal of debt.

For the year ending December 2016, Ford’s net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 6.34. Ford’s operating cash flow to total debt ratio was 0.138.

