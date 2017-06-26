Stocks Are Showing Mixed Signals Ahead of Yellen’s Speech

U.S. equities finished mixed on Monday in relatively uneventful trading. The open was stronger than the close, as prices were hit by a tech-led, mid-day selloff that oddly also affected cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Overcrowded trades, perhaps?

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, the S&P 500 gained a fraction, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3% and the Russell 2000 gained 0.1%. Treasury bonds were stronger, the dollar was mostly higher, gold lost 0.8% boosting the July SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA: GLD ) puts recommended to Edge Pro subscribers.

Breadth was positive, with 1.9 advancers for every declining issue, while volume was just below 80% of the NYSE’s 30-day average. Utilities led the way with a 0.8% gain, while technology was the laggard, down 0.6%.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD ) gained 30.2% on reports the company’s proposed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ) will be approved. Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR ) gained 14.2% after announcing a partnership with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) to maintain the fleet of Waymo’s self-driving vehicle program.

And Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) gained 2.1% on an upgrade from analysts at Pacific Crest on reduced downside risk on moderated expectations and stabilized cash flow.

On the downside, GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB ) fell 6.4% on a downgrade from Morgan Stanley analysts citing growing awareness and adoption of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) restaurants and other online platforms.

Conclusion

While stocks refuse to move from their perch just beneath recent record highs, there remains plenty of action in fixed income as Treasury bonds continue to rally to the upside. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: TLT ) has now fully reversed its post-election decline as long-term yields decline. This is a big vote of no confidence in the health of the economy and the wisdom of the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening pace.

Focus intensified on the Fed’s increasing focus on financial stability and extended stock market valuations as a possible motivator for the monetary tightening despite uneven economic data. Over the weekend, New York Fed President Bill Dudley noted that financial conditions (including stock prices) have actually eased since the Fed began raising interest rates in December 2015, which is the opposite of what they want.

He noted that when this happens, it can provide additional impetus to continue raising rates more aggressively. Thus, there is growing worry on Wall Street that the Fed is about to turn hawkish and actively work to weaken stock prices and thus the flow of credit into the economy to prevent overheating.

Watch for more on the topic from Fed chairman Janet Yellen when she speaks in London on Tuesday.

