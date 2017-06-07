The 4 Best ETFs to Mine a Profit From Gold

Gold has been getting back some of its luster. During this week, the precious metal hit a six-month high, reaching nearly $1,300 a troy ounce on the Comex.

Then again, there are a variety of factors at work. First of all, the fall of the U.S. dollar has made it more affordable for foreign investors to buy gold (the reason is that it is denominated in the dollar).

Although, perhaps the biggest reason for the rally in gold is the geopolitical uncertainty. Here are just some of the concerns:

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may take actions on monetary policies during the next couple weeks.

The Trump administration is under tremendous scrutiny, such as with the upcoming testimony from fired FBI director James Comey.

Several Gulf States have taken aggressive actions against Qatar.

There has been a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in the U.K. The country is also in the midst of high-stakes election.

No doubt, gold represents a safe-haven asset for investors. And yes, it seems to be playing this role yet again.

OK then, so how can you participate? What are the best exchange-traded funds for gold? Let’s take a look at four:

