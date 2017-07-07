7 Blue-Chip Stocks at High Risk for Earnings Crashes

Wall Street heads into the second-quarter earnings season this week, but really cranks into gear next week when 68 of the S&P 500’s blue-chip stocks will provide their quarterly results and guidance.

For many companies, these reports will come and go with little movement — often times, Wall Street prices in results well ahead of time, and many companies provide reports that show little more than the status quo.

Those aren’t the stocks we’re interested in.

We’ve recently identified about 20 blue-chip stocks that are on the earnings “bubble.” These are companies that must at least meet (but ideally beat) analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines, and in guidance, to avoid heavy selling and potentially breaking into serious bear market trends.

Of our 20 bubble stocks, the following seven have been scored as having the highest risk heading into earnings. If you hold any of these, you’ll want to watch their upcoming reports like a hawk. Read on as we identify the stocks, and just how much potential danger they’re in.

Next Page