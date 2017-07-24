Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is an Innovation Machine

On Lisa Lu’s first earnings call as CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), back when AMD stock was languishing at less than $3 per share, she set forth a compelling strategy. She said the business should be managed for the short-term, but re-engineered for the long-term.

Source: Shutterstock

A key part of this was to aggressively “invest in the talent and skills required to develop our world-class technologies and products, as well as add new skills in areas like software and application engineering that will help us drive into new markets.”

At the time, Wall Street believed the company couldn’t take on bigger industry rivals including Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). But it’s increasingly looking like Wall Street was wrong.

Lu’s strategy turned out to be more than just puffery, and she wasted little time in transforming the company. AMD has churned out results, and as a result, the stock now fetches more than $14 per share.

There’s still skepticism, of course. Isn’t Advanced Micro resource-constrained? Won’t it inevitably face well-heeled competitive threats that it can’t think its way around? They’re fair concerns, but I believe AMD has demonstrated the critical ability to innovate … and that can push it a long way in this industry.

AMD the Innovator

The irony is that Advanced Micro Devices’ lack of resources hasn’t been a disadvantage, but instead essential for the company’s success. As Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) CEO Jeff Bezos once remarked, “I think frugality drives innovation, just like other constraints do. One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.”

Su had to scrutinize each move, determining whether it was worth the investment and drive the most value. So she outsourced chip manufacturing, and leveraged the company’s extensive background with graphics technologies, which have become key in emerging categories like virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Out of this came several breakthrough innovations, many of which have hit or will hit the markets this year. And that’s why AMD stock should keep up its breakneck momentum. Here’s a look at just some of the offerings:

Ryzen: This segment has seen an aggressive push into premium desktop and mobile platform markets for consumers and businesses alike. Ryzen has demonstrated strong performance and capability, with competitive cost. InvestorPlace.com’s Brad Moon points out that the AMD CPU offerings have “boasted serious performance gains over the previous generation — a much bigger leap than Intel mustered this year — and an advantage with high demand applications that leverage multi-core, multi-thread design.”

This segment has seen an aggressive push into premium desktop and mobile platform markets for consumers and businesses alike. Ryzen has demonstrated strong performance and capability, with competitive cost. InvestorPlace.com’s Brad Moon points out that the AMD CPU offerings have “boasted serious performance gains over the previous generation — a much bigger leap than Intel mustered this year — and an advantage with high demand applications that leverage multi-core, multi-thread design.” Vega: This high-end graphics processing unit (GPU) is focused on PC gaming, professional design and even machine learning.

This high-end graphics processing unit (GPU) is focused on PC gaming, professional design and even machine learning. Epyc: This server chip targeted at the valuable datacenter market shook Intel, which currently dominates that business. According to Canaccord Genuity analyst Matthew Ramsay, the technology has emonstrated “record benchmark scores” and that there are “uncompromised memory and I/O bandwidth configurations.”

Next Page