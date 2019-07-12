What Should the Owners of Microsoft Stock Expect From MSFT’s Earnings Report?

Next Thursday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results. The earnings looks poised to be rather important. After all, Microsoft stock has been on a nice bull run, with the shares up about 36% for the year so far, putting its market cap at a staggering $1 trillion. In 2019, MSFT stock has performed better than various other mega tech names like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ).

Source: Shutterstock

But could analysts’ Q4 estimates for MSFT be too high, in light of the strong performance of Microsoft stock? They actually look fairly reasonable.

Consider that analysts, on average, are forecasting 9% growth on the top line to $32.8 billion and earnings per share of $1.21, up about 7% year-over-year. So analysts expect MSFT’s top-line growth to decline from the prior quarter, when its revenues climbed 14%. The fact is that it’s getting tougher for MSFT to grow rapidly because its cloud business is getting more mature.

Note that there was a lot of Microsoft news last quarter. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

(NYSE: (NASDAQ: At the MSFT Build conference, the company issued many new announcements. As should be no surprise, there was a big focus on the company’s cloud hosting platform and its AI. MSFT highlighted a few updates for Office 365, including an AI-powered grammar system.

(NYSE: At the E3 conference, MSFT provided details on 60 of its upcoming games – like Halo Infinite and Gears 5 — as well as the next Xbox, which is expected to launch during the 2020 holiday season. The company also announced its cloud gaming service, xCloud.

The Bottom Line on MSFT Stock

The valuation of MSFT stock is far from cheap. Consider that the forward price-earnings multiple of Microsoft stock is 27. The dividend yield is also a meager 1.33%.

But MSFT stock deserves a premium, as the company has returned to its winning ways. MSFT has retooled its legacy Office and Windows franchises. Its bold acquisitions, including its purchases of LinkedIn and Github, have enabled MSFT to enter new markets.

And more importantly, MSFT’s fast-growing cloud business has been quite successful, as it is now the clear number two in the industry. In fiscal Q3, the revenue of its cloud unit spiked by 73%.

And finally, the company is also a huge generator of cash, which allows it to continue making investments, acquisitions and buybacks. In other words, when it comes to next week’s earnings report, it’s a good bet there won’t be negative surprises for the owners of Microsoft stock.

Tom Taulli is the author of the upcoming book, Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.