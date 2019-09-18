After a couple of quiet days for equity investors, we finally got some action in the stock market today. The move comes after the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point reduction in the Fed Funds rates.

Just the day before, we had noted that the likelihood went from a sure-fire rate cut a few weeks ago to a coin toss. Well, the Fed delivered with lower rates and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will be accommodating in the future.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ) climbed 0.1%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA ) rallied 0.2% and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ ) slipped 0.04%.

Fed Cuts

While the Fed statement says it will be accommodating, the group does not seem interested in a spree of rate cuts. That’s according to the voting members and where they stand in regards to cutting rates both this month and throughout the rest of the year.

That’s not to say they will not cut rates — the Fed overall sees at least one more rate cut this year — but the group’s stance caused some dovish investors to recoil initially.

Have no fear, though. While Powell said he doesn’t anticipate negative interest rates, such as in the European Union, he also said the Fed may have to raise its balance sheet sooner than expected. Further, the Fed will only stop taking accommodating action once it is warranted.

If anything, it was a reassuring meeting where equity investors got the rate cut they wanted and heard the Fed has their back. Powell called it an “insurance” move, and that’s exactly what it was.

Roku Wrecked

Despite the accommodating stance of the Fed, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) was smashed on the day. Shares had already declined notably from its highs near $176, but they were holding up pretty well between $140 and $150 as the 20-day moving average was buoying the stock.

That is, until today.

Despite Guggenheim analysts maintaining their “buy” rating and moving their price target from $119 to $170, the stock plunged more than 14% at one point. The stock came within this close of hitting its 50-day moving average on the decline.

From a trading perspective, it’s got some investors wondering if ROKU will test and hold this mark, or if it will knife right through it like so many other red-hot tech stocks did earlier this month.

In any regard, the decline comes as both Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) announce over-the-top products and platforms. Increasing competition, especially from these juggernauts, dealt a blow to Roku today. Let’s see where it ends up finding support.

Movers in the Stock Market Today

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE ) initially took a tumble after reporting earnings. The company beat on earnings and revenue expectations, but provided lower-than-expected guidance for next quarter. As such, shares sank 1.8% on the day.

(Here’s how to trade Adobe stock now, by the way).

Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX ) were creamed on Wednesday and deservedly so. Revenue was flat year-over-year and in line with expectations, while earnings missed analysts’ expectations. Worse, the company cut its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, with the midpoint of the latter coming in roughly 16% below consensus estimates. Shares fell almost 13% and hover just above its 52-week lows. The result is also ushering in a slew of Wall Street downgrades.

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY ) fell 6.2% after the company reported earnings. Revenue grew 43% year-over-year and topped expectations, while earnings missed estimates. However, margins expanded and EBITDA topped estimates. Let’s see how this recent IPO does in the coming days and weeks.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS ) slipped 0.9% after beating earnings and missing on revenue expectations. Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook and while the quarter wasn’t great, it wasn’t terrible either. With that 3.6% yield and the Fed cutting interest rates again, it may be enough to keep investors going to GIS.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.