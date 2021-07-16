Market Update: The 10 Most Active Stocks on Friday

We’re about halfway through trading today and that means it’s time for a midday market update. Today’s focus is on the 10 most active stocks on Friday.
Some interesting entries have made it on the list this time around. Part of that’s due to retail traders picking shares to push higher today.
Let’s take a look at the 10 most active stocks on Friday below.
Market Update: The Most Active Stocks
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock starts us off with shares heading over 5% higher as some 72 million units traded. The movie theater company’s daily average trading volume is 164.7 million shares.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are dipping about 1% with 41 million changing hands. The tech company’s daily average trading volume is 83.9 million shares.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is falling 1% as some 30 million shares moved. The space flight company’s daily average trading volume is 38.7 million shares.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are decreasing about 2% as more than 28 million shares traded. The electric vehicle company’s daily average trading volume is69.6 million shares.
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) stock is gaining slightly today with some 28 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is 24.3 million shares.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares running 9% higher with over 23 million units changing hands. The biotech company’s daily average trading volume is 9.4 million shares.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock is dropping over 4% as more than 22 million shares moved. The e-commerce company’s daily average trading volume is 60 million shares.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares are dipping more than 1% as some 20 million shares are moving. The financial company’s daily average trading volume is 44.2 million shares.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock is seeing shares jump slightly higher today with about 19 million changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is 59 million shares.
- Ford (NYSE:F) shares finish off the most active stocks list today down about 1%. The company has more than 18 million shares trading as of this writing. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is 82.8 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.