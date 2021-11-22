Financial Stocks: WFC, MS, C, BAC, JPM and GS Gain on Powell Fed Chairman’s Second Term

Financial stocks are doing well on Monday thanks to an update from the U.S. Government.
President Joe Biden has selected Jerome Powell to serve a second term as the Federal Reserve chairman. That comes amid financial uncertainty and rising inflation. The move is reassuring to banks that are dealing with these issues.
Powell was selected for his first term as Fed chairman by former President Donald Trump. Prior to that, he was added to the Federal Reserve’s governing board by former President Barack Obama.
Initially, there were expectations that President Biden would replace Powell with Fed governor Lael Brainard. Instead, Brainard is now serving in the vice chair role, reports NPR.
Let’s take a look at how today’s news is affecting financial stocks below!
Financial Stocks on the Rise
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock starts us off today with shares rising more than 3% as of Monday afternoon.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares are up next with a similar over 3% rise on the Fed chairman news.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock is likewise rising today with shares up more than 2% as of this writing.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares are getting a nearly 3% boost with news of Powell sticking around for a second term.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares join the rising financial stocks this afternoon with an almost 3% increase.
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock closes out our list with shares heading almost 3% higher as of Monday afternoon.
