7 Top Growth Stocks to Add to Your Buy List Now

The bad news for growth stocks? They’re in a bear market. The good news for long-term investors? Bear markets create incredible opportunities.
To realize those opportunities, though, investors have to be willing to sit through extreme volatility, large swings in the stock prices and notable losses in the intermediate term. In fact, I myself have started to accumulate many of the names on this list.
Some may say that’s “talking your book.” Without a stake, others would say, “How can you write such an article? You have no skin in the game!”
Overall, the reality is that bear markets are tough — both mentally and on when and where to buy. Additionally, growth stocks are getting canned as too many companies came public, either via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or initial public offering (IPO), that had no business being public and/or being valued in the manner that they were.
Add in all the short-squeeze hoopla and the many meaningless cryptocurrencies and it’s clear that “risk-on” assets became too risky.
Amid the carnage, though, there are good businesses. With that in mind, seven growth stocks should be on your radar moving forward.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)
Now, let’s dive in and take a closer look at each one.
Growth Stocks to Buy: Roku (ROKU)
Roku is an incredibly attractive business in my mind, even with the stock price down about 70% from its summer high. The company is the leading platform in the streaming video world.
Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which was the undisputed champ of streaming video just a few years ago, the increase in streaming platforms is a benefit to Roku. As more people continue to stream in more parts of the world — and as Roku makes its international push — the more streaming hours Roku logs.
When it does that, the more ad dollars its platform business generates. Too many investors still think of Roku as a hardware business. Stop thinking of it like that!
That’s not where the money’s at, and it’s not where Roku is generating its business from.
Last quarter, platform revenue jumped 82% year-over-year (YOY) to $583 million, which makes up about 86% of overall sales. Moreover, total gross profit surged 69% to more than $364 million, while analysts expect a pretty consistent rise in profits in the coming years.
Furthermore, revenue is forecast to rise more than 30% in each of the next two fiscal years. If the company delivers in-line results — which, we know never happens on multi-year estimates — it leaves Roku stock trading at less than 30 times 2024 earnings estimates.
For this type of growth in this type of secular growth environment, I really don’t think that’s too bad of a valuation.
Twilio (TWLO)
Twilio is one of the high-quality, high-growth stocks to consider adding to your buy list. At the recent low, shares were down around 60% from the all-time high. That’s really too bad, because this company continues to deliver strong growth quarter after quarter.
I made a huge mistake with this business when the novel coronavirus hit U.S. stocks in March 2020. I was focused on names like Nvidia, which wasn’t a bad thing necessarily. However, I overlooked names like Twilio thinking business would take a huge hit during the pandemic.
Twilio is a business-to-consumer (B2C) communications platform and counts businesses like Uber (NYSE:UBER), Stripe, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Crypto.com as its customers, among many others.
Some businesses suffered during the pandemic, like Uber. But others boomed — like DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Instacart — while others like Airbnb soon rebounded from the depths of the pandemic.
In May 2020, Twilio stock exploded higher on better-than-expected earnings results. The stock has now fallen back toward this post-earnings rally from almost two years ago. In turn, that screams opportunity to me, even if Twilio has more downside left.
Growth Stocks to Buy: Nvidia (NVDA)
My, my, how fast the market can giveth and how fast it can taketh away. Nvidia was bucking the trend in growth stocks last quarter, roaring to new all-time highs in mid-November. Amid the move, the company was hitting a market capitalization of roughly $800 billion, an incredible figure given where the stock was just a few years ago.
Amid the rally, bulls were pounding the table on all of Nvidia’s long-term catalysts, which still remain in place. The semiconductor industry remains in a state of limited supply, as Nvidia’s margins creep higher amid strong demand.
Simply put, the company caters to too many industries that have their own long-term growth trends in place. Those are end markets like artificial intelligence and machine learning, autonomous driving, cloud computing, datacenters, supercomputing, graphics and more.
So, why is the stock down so much?
The market is correcting, and it’s hitting tech and growth stocks. Nvidia stock didn’t necessarily deserve to fall this hard, but that’s what’s unfolding here and it’s an opportunity for investors to begin accumulating.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices has so many similarities to Nvidia. Both stocks were ripping to new all-time highs in November and both stocks corrected by about 35%. It’s almost freaky how similar that price action has been.
When AMD stock dipped to $100, it seemed like a surefire buying opportunity, given that this was a big breakout area earlier in the year. Since reporting earnings earlier this month, though, the bulls are feeling more confident.
If the market remains under pressure, it’s likely that AMD stock will experience more selling pressure and move lower in the intermediate term. If that’s the case, I would view it as a potential buying opportunity again. Another test of $100 (particularly after strong earnings) could reap nice rewards in the future.
Growth Stocks to Buy: Shopify (SHOP)
The next two stocks on this list are quite interesting. You’ll notice that Shopify and The Trade Desk were able to buck the selloff late last year, and were hitting new highs in November. However, they are now under significant pressure.
These growth stocks have some incredible businesses in incredibly deep markets. In the case of Shopify, it caters to the growing e-commerce industry, building out online platforms for customers that range from small businesses to mega corporations.
Collectively, they are disrupting the e-commerce industry and putting up a real — but different — fight against the biggest dog in the ring: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shopify isn’t going head-to-head with Amazon. That would be foolish. But it’s giving sellers the tools they need to go at e-commerce on their own. In this sense, it’s in an incredibly empowering business.
Down about 46% from its highs, and SHOP stock certainly has felt the pinch lately. To me, any time a great business goes on a “half-off sale,” I perk up and pay attention.
Shopify continues to report strong revenue growth and is profitable. Its valuation is a bit high, but that’s almost always been the case.
The Trade Desk (TTD)
The valuation for Shopify and The Trade Desk is part of what makes them interesting to me. Despite the carnage, there remains a premium on these names. Bulls know that these stocks can only become so cheap before they must be owned. Otherwise, they’ll eventually be acquired.
On Wall Street, we’re in a bit of a bear market, not an economic depression. These stocks will come back, it’s simply a question of when.
The Trade Desk caters to the advertising world, as programmatic ads and connected-TV ads drive revenue higher. It’s been profitable and cash-flow positive for ages, while its revenue growth remains promising for the long term.
While the stock is getting hammered with the rest of the growth world, long-term investors in this name are confident that, just like last quarter, this stock will eventually return to all-time highs.
Growth Stocks to Buy: Pinterest (PINS)
Unfortunately, the same confidence in TTD stock does not translate over to Pinterest. PINS stock has recently been a disaster, falling 73% from the all-time high hit in the first quarter of 2021.
It’s crazy how much can change in just a year.
Despite all of the company’s hangups — poor transparency regarding users, declining monthly active users (MAUs), departures on the leadership team — there is a lot of value here.
I don’t look at Pinterest as a big social media stock, even though that’s the category it gets lumped into. I actually look at this as an eventual mergers and acquisitions (M&A) candidate, simply because of the value here.
For starters, it effectively operates as a search-based e-commerce platform and has incredible conversation rates among its peers. It’s also forecast to grow revenue between 20% and 27% in each of the next four years, and is profitable and growing the bottom line each year.
Furthermore, shares trade at a lower forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio than the S&P 500, while the company has roughly $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents and just about $250 million in total debt. At some point, Pinterest stock has more upside risk than downside risk.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in ROKU, TWLO, TTD, SHOP and PINS. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.