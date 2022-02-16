Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! We’ve got another busy day of trading ahead of us so let’s get right to it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
We’re still seeing plenty of earnings reports moving stocks, but there’s other factors at play this morning to keep an eye on as well.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is surging more than 24% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares are rising nearly 11% thanks to results from its fourth quarter of 2021.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock is gaining over 4% with the reveal of its OpenPath product for premium digital advertising inventory.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares are soaring close to 4% after releasing results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock is increasing more than 3% following positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC) shares are climbing over 3% with the release of its earnings report for Q4 2021.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is jumping more than 3% ahead of its presentation at the SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2022 today.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares are getting an almost 3% boost that continues positive movement following an SEC filing.
- Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) stock is running over 2% higher after announcing leadership changes.
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares are up more than 2% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) stock is diving over 14% after releasing earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) shares are falling more than 13% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock is dropping over 10% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares are taking a more than 6% beating after rallying yesterday on New Drug Application news.
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) stock is heading over 5% lower after announcing results for its fourth quarter of 2021.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares are decreasing more than 3% after running higher on Tuesday.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock is sitting over 3% lower following gains yesterday.
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares are dipping more than 3% following a rally yesterday on eMobility Innovation Center news.
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock is slipping over 2% after rallying yesterday with the announcement of a new ad-lite subscription service overseas.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 2% after a rally on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.