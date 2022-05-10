10 Retirement Stocks to Buy After Age 50

- Those looking for the best retirement stocks should consider companies tied to powerful market trajectories.
- American Water Works (AWK): A water utility investment, AWK is one of the retirement stocks that sells itself due to addressing critical needs.
- Dominion Energy (D): With retirement stocks to buy for any age, you really can’t go wrong with utility investments like Dominion.
- Iron Mountain (IRM): Comprehensive storage solutions makes IRM relevant amid a spike in data breaches and infrastructural compromises.
- Whirlpool (WHR): A company off the beaten path, WHR could enjoy downwind benefits due to the surge in home purchases.
- Hormel Foods (HRL): No matter what market cycle we’re in, food will always be critical, making HRL a no-brainer among retirement stocks to buy.
- Starbucks (SBUX): Given that Starbucks caters to the beverage preferences of Generation Z, you can grow with SBUX in your portfolio.
- Kimberly Clark (KMB): A popular manufacturer of important household goods, KMB is one of the most reliable retirement stocks to buy.
- Hasbro (HAS): A bit on the riskier side of retirement stocks, millennial family planning could bolster HAS.
- Exxon Mobil (XOM): Despite the pivot toward electric vehicles, XOM will probably be relevant for a very long time.
- Regency Centers (REG): Arguably the riskiest name on this list of retirement stocks, retail dynamics might benefit REG.
Although the main goal of the equities sector is universal — basically to get more out of it than you put in — the concept of retirement stocks to buy demonstrates that not every approach is the same. Particularly for those that are firmly in the midlife demographic, you want to be careful where you put your money to work.
While age may be just a number, certain realities cannot be ignored. As people head toward retirement, you want to make sure that the financial aircraft that you’re flying is aligned properly before touching down. True, tactical shifts can help achieve a successful landing but arguably most people prefer their financial health to be as predictable and uneventful as possible. That’s why it’s important to acquire appropriate retirement stocks.
To be clear, everyone’s strategy will be different: There’s no one-size-fits-all solution here. Nevertheless, retirement stocks that are tied to vital and relevant economic undercurrents should enjoy a higher probability of success. With that in mind, here are some reliable ideas to consider.
|Ticker
|Company
|Current Price
|AWK
|American Water Works
|$145.94
|D
|Dominion Energy
|$83.63
|IRM
|Iron Mountain
|$53.34
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|$191.52
|HRL
|Hormel Foods
|$52.29
|SBUX
|Starbucks
|$74.88
|KMB
|Kimberly Clark
|$138.98
|HAS
|Hasbro
|$91.02
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil
|$86.40
|REG
|Regency Centers
|$67.10
American Water Works (AWK)
When deciphering the vast expanses of retirement stocks to buy, it’s a solid bet to think about the essentials of life. With water-related investments, you not only tie yourself to a precious resource, the relevance is probably going to expand exponentially. Yes, it’s terribly cynical but you’re likely not going to go wrong with American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).
As CNN recently reported, California has been suffering from multiyear megadroughts, exacerbated by an “alarmingly dry winter.” It’s not just a California problem, though, as multiple states — and countries — are suffering from water shortages. Therefore, it’s logical to assume that AWK’s water utility services will only grow in demand.
Admittedly, the stock’s year-to-date loss of 20% is distracting. However, against a longer-term framework, it’s one of the most critical retirement stocks to buy.
Dominion Energy (D)
More so than other investment categories, retirement stocks force people to make big assumptions about the future. Therefore, it’s not the wisest move to put all your eggs into baskets that are exposed to the whims of consumer preferences. Such trends can change on a dime. Instead, electing relevant stalwarts can take some of the guessing game out of long-term strategies, which is where Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) comes in.
As a utility firm, Dominion is natively pertinent to any economic cycle. Recession or not, booming times or depressing ones, bad things occur when people flip the switch and nothing happens. Particularly in the digitalization age, Dominion is absolutely critical.
Another factor that bolsters the case for D as one of the retirement stocks to buy is the underlying coverage map. Focusing on Virginia and the Carolinas, millennials are moving to these states for cost-of-living reasons. Given the rise of inflation, this is a trend you can bank on.
Iron Mountain (IRM)
Speaking of digitalization, while myriad technology firms have advanced the cause of broader connectivity, securing vital information has never been more critical. As you’re well aware, cyberattacks and data breaches have been on the rise. Further, geopolitical tensions will not heal this unfortunate trajectory. The best we can do for now is data protection, making Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) a relevant idea among retirement stocks.
Among the many business units under Iron Mountain, its ability to secure and accommodate “storage needs for any amount of information, in any format” is especially intriguing. With digital data becoming increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated attack schemes, major institutions will likely rely upon IRM’s iron-tight security protocols.
As well, the company has a firm grip of contemporary needs, offering secure cloud-computing storage needs. Given the complexities of future threat paradigms, Iron Mountain is a name you can depend regarding retirement stocks to buy.
Whirlpool (WHR)
On the subject of deciphering the future of real estate prices, seemingly everyone has an opinion. Personally, I’m a bit skeptical about the idea that prices will keep rising. Nevertheless, what’s not in doubt was that 2021 was a spectacular year for the housing market. The circumstances of the new normal caused people to rush out and buy a home, which may bring downwind benefits for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR).
Since the housing boom represented a seller’s market, many if not most buyers compromised on contingencies. By logical deduction, then, it’s very possible that these new homeowners will need to do some upgrading and repairs. At least a component of this upcoming cash outlay will be for appliances, which is why WHR could be an interesting name among retirement stocks to buy.
WHR also enjoys a 3.5% dividend yield.
Hormel Foods (HRL)
I’m not going to get any style points for mentioning Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) as one of the retirement stocks to buy — or at least consider if you’re in the plus-50 demographic. It’s predictable, yes even unoriginal. But predictable and unoriginal often works just fine for future planning.
Try as we might, the latest advancements that we’ve seen in recent years — cloud computing, decentralized blockchain applications, the metaverse — cannot separate our minds from our physical needs. Hormel provides the sustenance that we all require. Further, competition from plant-based protein providers has yet to change the paradigm of the food manufacturing and processing industry.
Essentially, HRL deals with realities, as evidenced by its 7% YTD performance. It’s not the greatest tally but over the same frame, the benchmark S&P 500 index is down 16%.
Starbucks (SBUX)
As you can see from the retirement stocks above, this list is heavily geared toward necessities for a reason. Frankly, it’s difficult to imagine what will be popular in the consumer discretionary sector. Nevertheless, one of the ultimate frivolous luxuries — in the sense that you can always opt for cheaper alternatives — in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) may be a reasonable bet for retirement planning.
For one thing, every age group needs their caffeine fix and Starbucks enjoys an attractive and compelling international brand. But the more important factor is the emerging Generation Z. This demographic generally favors iced coffee, which is an area that Starbucks specializes in. Should the trend change to hot coffee, well, guess what? The company can easily accommodate because it does coffee in every way imaginable.
Now, it is a risky bet at the moment because it’s down 35% YTD. Still, for patient investors, it can be an attractive discount.
Kimberly Clark (KMB)
Another name that’s not going to win any style points is Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB). Indeed, you might call it the quintessential idea among retirement stocks to buy: boring, unassuming but always relevant. I don’t care how cool you think you are, everyone needs essential household goods. And Kimberly Clark has been delivering for generations.
What makes KMB particularly enticing at this juncture is its recession-resilient profile. Although no one has a crystal ball on such matters, several analysts have been steadily sounding the alarm about an incoming downturn. Let’s say we do get the recession that seemingly everyone’s talking about. In that case, KMB may weather the storm quite well.
Household goods will be one of the last categories where people will take aim regarding budget-cutting initiatives.
Hasbro (HAS)
As an ultra-long-term investment idea, I’m not entirely sure if Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is appropriate. That’s because data from the U.S. Census Bureau demonstrates that population growth is expanding at a slower rate. Moreover, given that Hasbro is a global provider of toys and amusement products, such trends are problematic because other countries have far worse demographic challenges.
But within the next decade or two, HAS could be a surprising idea among retirement stocks to buy. For instance, with millennials purchasing homes in great numbers throughout the new normal, it indicates a desire to start families. Therefore, HAS might receive downwind benefits, particularly as millennials overall mature into family planning age brackets.
Notably, HAS picked up significant momentum in the trailing month, gaining nearly 11%. For the investor that doesn’t mind adding a little risk to their portfolio, Hasbro could provide some excitement.
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
For years, both the public and policymakers have pivoted toward electric vehicles and developing the infrastructures necessary for their integration. In turn, big oil firms like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have fallen out of favor, at least from a sentiment perspective. Despite the less-than-ideal optics, though, investors will want to consider adding XOM as one of their retirement stocks.
Sure, EVs can lower our carbon footprint. And the geopolitical flashpoint in eastern Europe has world leaders accelerating initiatives geared toward renewable energy solutions, which indirectly impact EVs. But for all the huffing and puffing, fossil fuels will likely maintain their relevance due to energy density. Simply, hydrocarbons provide more bang for the buck.
Further, the EV-versus-combustion-car debate doesn’t have to be binary. It might very well be a concurrent sentence, where fossil fuels and the electrification of transportation more or less harmonize. In such a case, XOM will be relevant.
Regency Centers (REG)
Mentioning Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) goes against my instinct regarding a possible downturn in the economy. So, I’m sticking REG last on this list of ideas for retirement stocks to buy. Only engage Regency if you have conviction in this investment.
To be fair, one aspect about REG is intriguing and that has to do with the dynamics associated with the new normal. After the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, consumers pivoted to e-commerce as a necessity. But this transition didn’t stick. In fact, e-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales peaked in the second quarter of 2020, steadily eroding since then.
Therefore, one conclusion is that people prefer the social element of shopping in person. Plus, if we do encounter a downturn, consumers may look to save money on shipping costs by getting their products at brick-and-mortar locations.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.