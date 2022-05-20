Stock Market Recap: This Week’s 5 Top Stories

- Inflation is continuing problem for the stock market.
- Musk and Twitter are still hashing out their acquisition deal.
- Prices for consumer goods will likely keep increasing.
It’s been a busy week for the stock market and we’re going over all the latest news that investors need to know about with a recap!
Let’s get the basics out of the way. The stock market continues to face ongoing pressure from several sides. That includes increasing inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and more affecting stocks. Expect that to continue as attempts are made to get the economy back on track.
Now let’s go over all of the biggest stock market stories from the last week below!
Stock Market Recap: Retail Earnings
Several retail companies, including Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), released earnings reports this week. The clear message is inflation taking its toll on these companies as consumers react to rising prices. This will likely be an ongoing problem that will affect future earnings reports from retailers.
Stock Market Recap: Musk/Twitter Update
The saga of Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) continues this week with more updates. That includes Musk raising concerns over potential bots on the social media website. Twitter has shot back by saying it intends to enforce the merger agreement.
Stock Market Recap: Rising Prices
Inflation continues to weigh on the stock market and consumers this week with increasing prices. That looks to continue with the costs of groceries, eggs, gas, as well as mortgage interest rates predicted to head higher.
Stock Market Recap: Monkeypox Stocks
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) got a boost from recent monkeypox news. The first case for the year was found in the U.S. This has some investors buying up smallpox stocks as those vaccines can be used for monkeypox as well.
Stock Market Recap: Camber Energy Earnings
Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) surprised investors today with the release of an earnings report. The natural gas company has delayed an earnings report for so long that it was facing delisting. However, it narrowly avoided this as today was the last day it had to file the report.
