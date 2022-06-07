7 Companies That Should Announce Stock Splits After Amazon

These are some of the prime candidates to announce stock splits now that Amazon has executed theirs

By Faizan Farooque Jun 15, 2022, 6:53 am EDT
  • Stock splits can be used to boost a company's liquidity and capital, or they can be used as an incentive for shareholders. In today's market, stock splits are mostly used to increase the appeal of the stock to retail investors. They're more popular these days and are a major investor base.
  • Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk has not said when the next Tesla stock split will occur. However, there is major speculation that the EV giant’s second stock split is around the corner.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): Chipotle is one of the most popular Mexican fast food chains in the United States. The company has never split the stock. However, the move could be around the corner, since shares have seen massive growth in the last five years.
  • Equinix (EQIX):  The company had a 1-for-32 split in 2020. However, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since that time and shares are trading at very rich multiples still.
  • Costco (COST): Despite Costco not having plans to split its stock, it seems like the company is on investors' watch lists. It has a share price that is out of reach for a large section of the public.
  • Charter Communications (CHTR): The company was founded in 1993 and has gone through many changes since then. Charter Communications has had no splits since it's stock began to trade publicly.
  • Booking Holdings (BKNG): Booking Holdings is the parent company of multiple companies that provide travel services. As the pandemic recedes to the background, the stock price will continue to do well. It has never had a stock split and has enjoyed strong price momentum over the last decade, making it a great candidate for the move.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY): Many years of growth and prosperity followed the company's 2005 stock split, which means it would be appropriate to consider a further stock split.
Stock Splits - 7 Companies That Should Announce Stock Splits After Amazon

Source: iQoncept/ShutterStock.com

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock split has managed to bring stock splits front and center. With the Amazon stock split, people have taken advantage of new opportunities.

As expected, AMZN stock, in the run-up to the split, gained significantly, rewarding investors handsomely.

More companies realize that their stocks are overvalued, and a stock split is necessary. They’re looking to spruce up their stock price by allowing investors to purchase shares at a discount.

TSLA Tesla, Inc. $696.69
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $1,317.04
EQIX Equinix, Inc. $649.17
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation $463.31
CHTR Charter Communications, Inc. $474.19
BKNG Booking Holdings Inc. $2,104.96
ORLY O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $607.44

Company Stock Splits: Tesla (TSLA)

A person walks past the storefront of a Tesla (TSLA) store with several vehicles visible behind a glass door
Source: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is a car company making waves in the automotive industry.

It started as an electric car manufacturer but now has expanded to other products such as solar roofs, batteries and energy storage systems. Tesla also offers a share of its stock for people who want to invest in their company.

Whenever Elon Musk does, there’s a good chance that news outlets or media outlets will report on it. That is why there is so much fanfare around his interest in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Tesla is an innovative company that provides electric cars and other clean energy options. However, the high stock price can significantly lower your appetite over time. Therefore, Tesla is always a candidate for a stock split. There are reports plans are in place for one. However, Elon Musk is tight-lipped regarding when it will take place. But considering the stock price, this should be on your radar.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

a pedestrian walks past a Chipotle (CMG)
Source: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is one of the most successful restaurant chains in the world, with a very loyal customer base. It has over 2,900 locations worldwide and high-quality food.

The fast-casual chain of restaurants specializing in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads sells over 50 million pounds of food each year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 when he left his job as a line cook at McDonald’s to start his own business. The first Chipotle location opened in Denver, Colorado, followed by two more restaurants in 1995. It has never looked back since. In its most recent quarter, the fast-food giant reported a net income of $158.29 million on revenue of $2.02 billion. Both figures showed double-digit growth from the year-ago period, indicating that consumers are interested in the product.

Its shares have risen significantly in the last five years, up 168%. That and the fact that the company has never done a stock split make it a can’t-miss prospect.

Company Stock Splits: Equinix (EQIX)

corporate building with Equinix (EQIX) logo on it
Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is a company that provides data centers to other companies. They also offer cloud computing services, network connectivity and managed hosting. Today, EQIX is a company with 10,944 employees that consist of 240 data centers in 66 metros and 27 countries.

The number of data centers around the world is increasing. The increase in data centers has been attributed to the growing demand for cloud computing, an online service that allows users to access and store data online.

The stock price has been rising steadily and is at a very high point. The last share split occurred in 2020, and since the current price is so high, there’s a good chance of another one happening soon.

Costco (COST)

Source: Shutterstock

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a membership warehouse store with over 831 locations worldwide. They offer a wide range of products and services at low prices. Costco has one of the highest profit margins in the retail industry.

Costco is a popular membership retailer that offers excellent value to members. They negotiate cheaper prices from suppliers, which they then pass along to their members. Their reputation has grown, and their size and perspective mean they can negotiate better than other retailers.

Costco provides impressive and consistent performance, which has attracted a lot of investor interest. A stock split would make it easier for people to invest, which would create more buy-in among investors.

Company Stock Splits: Charter Communications (CHTR)

The Charter Communications (CHTR) logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a company that offers cable, internet and phone services.

The company started as a small cable provider but has since expanded to offer internet, phone and television services to millions of customers across the United States.

The focus is now on streaming; therefore, cable providers are in trouble. Nevertheless, Charter’s earnings were at the highest estimates analysts were expecting and beat the revenue expectations too. Investors haven’t been the happiest recently and feel especially skeptical about technology and the highly competitive telecom market. Charter numbers weren’t good enough to turn this around.

However, despite secular tailwinds against the company and the recent earnings misstep, shares are still very expensive. At the time of writing, shares are changing hands for $450.80. This is a mature business with defensive characteristics. Therefore, it makes sense the stock price is holding steady. But it also means CHTR is a great prospect for a stock split.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

a person opens up Booking.com on a smartphone
Source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

The travel industry is changing with the rapid adoption of digital technologies.

With the increase in digitalization, companies have to adapt to survive. One way for them to do that is by adopting digital innovations and AI tools.

The travel industry is one of the most popular industries, with many people traveling yearly. With a rapidly growing market, companies are using AI tools to help them gain a competitive edge.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) provides its services through online networks. It offers travel fare aggregators, like Kayak and Agoda, along with several online-only ways to book stay accommodations on the go via their website.

Booking Holdings is the parent company of the companies Priceline and Booking.com, which both provide online travel to multiple destinations. Booking price momentum has been positive, and its share price has tripled in the past decade. Now that we are seeing the travel industry recover from the pandemic, shares can only go northward. Splitting shares could be up next.

Company Stock Splits: O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

The front of an O'Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) store.
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is a commercial and retail customer. They are an auto parts retailer that provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools and accessories.

It has been in business since 1957. The company has a wide variety of products and services for commercial and retail customers. Their main focus is on the auto industry, but they also offer products for other industries such as construction, agriculture, aerospace, marine, aviation, military and more.

O’Reilly has been on the market for a long time and has seen its fair share of ups and downs. However, it has managed to survive the years that have passed since its last stock split. The company’s most recent split came in 2005, followed by many moons of growth and prosperity. That makes ORLY stock a prime candidate for a stock split.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/06/7-companies-that-should-announce-stock-splits-after-amazon-tsla-cmg-eqix-cost-chtr-bkng-orly/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC