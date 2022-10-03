3 Quantum Computing Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

Quantum computing sleeper stocks may offer game-changing investment opportunities. In fact, according to SkyQuest, the “global quantum computing market was valued at $490.51 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of $2.93 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.70% over the forecast period (2022–2028). This is a whopping 497% growth in just span of 7 years.”
Here’s why investors are so excited. Earlier this year, a team of Australian researchers proved that near-error-free quantum computing is possible, which could help the world solve extremely complex problems in just seconds. In fact, “Today’s publication shows our operations were 99 percent error-free,” says Professor Andrea Morello from the University of New South Wales-Sydney, in Science Daily.”When the errors are so rare, it becomes possible to detect them and correct them when they occur. This shows that it is possible to build quantum computers that have enough scale, and enough power, to handle meaningful computation.”
Better, a team in the Netherlands also reached the 99% accuracy threshold using qubits. Even a team in Japan broke the 99% threshold barrier. That means a quantum computer could solve a complex problem in seconds. Meanwhile, it would take a computer a few months or even years to solve the same issue. Better, quantum computing may even help us develop quicker treatments for a great deal of medical issues, including cancer. It could even help speed up financing and data speed. Other benefits include helping find quicker solutions for climate change issues, and perhaps uncover other CO2 catalysts.
So, how can we invest in a world with quantum computers? Here are three ways.
|QTUM
|Defiance Quantum ETF
|$34.98
|QUBT
|Quantum Computing
|$1.93
|IONQ
|IonQ
|$4.89
Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)
One of the best ways to diversify your portfolio at less cost is with an exchange traded fund (ETF), like the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM).
With an expense ratio of 0.40%, the ETF provides exposure to some of the best cloud computing, quantum computing, and machine learning names in the market. Some of its top holdings include Wipro (NYSE:WIT), Accenture (NYSE:ACN), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).
Notably, if you were to buy each of these stocks individually, it would cost more than the $35 price tag. Since 2020, this ETF ran from a low of about $20 a share to more than $55 before pulling back to around $35 a share.
Quantum Computing (QUBT)
A small cap option to consider, Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company that’s accelerating quantum computing for real-world business solutions, and delivering the future of quantum computing, as noted by the company. In addition, Quantum Computing recently acquired QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company. Plus, according to its investor deck, QUBT is one of the only pure-play quantum software companies in the space. Its software accelerator launched as a software as a service (SaaS) on Amazon Web Services.
According to a company press release, “[Quantum Computing] has solved an optimization problem with over 3,800 variables in six minutes, delivering a superior and feasible solution. The Company achieved this landmark by applying a new quantum hardware technology called Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) to the BMW (OTC:BMWYY) Vehicle Sensor Placement challenge, a complex problem consisting of 3,854 variables and over 500 constraints.”
The company has also been busy with the design of wind power plants, supporting the design of autonomous vehicles, and strengthening the machine learning processes. Even better, Quantum Computing is working with banks to better detect and identify fraud, and is helping to create secure quantum layers and authentication for cybersecurity. Along the way, the stock was up-listed to the NASDAQ.
IonQ (IONQ)
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is a leader in quantum computing, whose IonQ Aria system just produced an industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits, strengthening its lead as the most powerful quantum computer in the world. Companies, such as Airbus (OTC:EADSY) and chemical company Dow (NYSE:DOW), are using Aria to explore quantum boundaries.
IONQ was also awarded a $13.4 million contract to supply he U.S. Air Force Research Lab with access to its trapped ion systems for quantum computing hardware. In addition, IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Braket, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud, as well as through direct access via IonQ.
IONQ is also growing well. In its second quarter, the company produced revenue of $2.6 million, as compared to $93 thousand in the same quarter last year. Moving forward, IONQ expects for revenue to fall in range of $2.6 million and $2.9 million. For full-year 2022, it expects for revenue to fall in a range of $10.2 million and $10.7 million.
Penny Stocks
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.