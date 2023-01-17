On Thursday, January 19…

Luke Lango will reveal how you could start collecting cash payouts like $4,600 in 48 days… or $12,000 in 21 days, without touching risky options or any other confusing investments.

Thu, January 19 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Carvana (CVNA) Stock Pops After Poison Pill Adoption

CVNA intends to protect its NOLs with the plan

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 17, 2023, 10:36 am EST
  • Carvana (CVNA) stock is rising after adopting a poison pill stance.
  • This goes into effect if an investor acquired a more than 4.9% stake in the company.
  • The plan would dilute shares to drop the price of CVNA stock.
Carvana (CVNA stock) logo on white object in foreground as well as a high-rise building in the background

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday after the used-car retailer adopted a poison pill position.

This poison pill strategy has Carvana seeking to protect its net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs). The company calls it a “Tax Asset Preservation Plan” that will trigger if an investor obtains a stake of 4.9% or more of CVNA stock. This would dilute shares the price and stake in the company’s shares.

To go along with this, the plan doesn’t affect current shareholders that already have a greater than 4.9% stake in CVNA stock. However, it will still trigger if these holders attempt to acquire any more of the company’s shares.

According to Carvana, it’s adopting this poison pill plan for the best interest of the company and its shareholders. The company notes this plan won’t stop the Board from taking any actions it deems to be in the best interest of the company.

How This Is Affecting CVNA Stock

With news of the poison pill strategy comes heavy trading of CVNA stock today. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the stock have been traded. That’s quickly approaching the company’s daily average trading volume of 23 million shares just one hour after markets opened.

In addition to that, shares of CNVA stock are up 11.1% as of Tuesday morning.

Investors seeking out all of the latest stock market news today will want to keep reading!

InvestorPlace has all of the most recent stock market coverage traders need to know about for Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Tritium (NASDAQ:DCFC), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock moving today. You can get up to speed on all of this at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/01/carvana-cvna-stock-pops-after-poison-pill-adoption/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC