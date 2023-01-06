Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, XPEV, LI Down Today?

Chinese EV stocks are down on Friday after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) introduced new prices for its vehicles sold in the country.
The big news here is Tesla cutting the price of the Model Y and Model 3 in China. This comes after deliveries in the country saw a slump in what was a rough year for the EV market due to economic concerns, such as inflation and a recession.
Those price cuts have Tesla now offering its Model Y for about $37,000 and the Model 3 for roughly $32,700. Both of those are immensely cheaper than the starting prices of their U.S. counterparts.
Tesla is a leader in the EV space and if it’s running into trouble, that’s not a good sign for its competitors. These latest price cuts will make it harder for rivals in the space to compete without lowering the price of their own EV offerings.
Let’s see how this news is affecting Chinese EV stocks below!
Chinese EV Stocks Down Today
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts us off with the Chinese EV company’s shares falling 10.8% as of Friday morning.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares are next on our list with the company’s stock taking a 14.7% beating as of this writing.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock closes out our Chinese EV shares falling today with a 10% blow to its share price.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.