Why Are There So Many Flight Delays Today?

Travelers around the U.S. are wondering why there are so many flight delays today and we have the answer.
Those stuck in airport terminals can look to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the reason behind today’s delays. Specifically, a computer outage affected the agency’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which “sends pilots vital information they need to fly.”
Because of the outage, the FAA had to ground all domestic flights in the U.S. while it sorts out the problem. Some 5,400 flights across the country have been halted as a result. This has left people stranded in airports as they wait for NOTAM to come back online.
What’s Behind the NOTAM Issue?
The cause for this outage is still unknown, but officials say it doesn’t seem to be the result of a cyber attack. Even so, President Joe Biden has ordered the Department of Transportation to launch a “full investigation” into the matter.
The delay of flights this morning has caused problems for airline stocks as well. During pre-market trading, many of these stocks — including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) — fell as a result of the chaos. However, many have since recovered with some stocks even rising as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.