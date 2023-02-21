BABA Stock Alert: What to Know as Ant Group Teams Up With China’s NBA League

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday as investors react to news of Ant Group teaming up with China’s NBA league.
With this news, Ant Group, a financial affiliate of Alibaba, will handle multiple factors of the NBA’s presentation in China. That includes merchandise, as well as video streams to the country. That would result in NBA content being viewable on an Alipay channel.
It’s worth noting this comes after NBA games were pulled from CCTV in October 2019. That was due to Tweets from Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey supporting protests in Hong Kong. Morey is no longer the manager of the Houston Rockets.
What This Means For BABA Stock
Shares of Alibaba aren’t rising alongside the Ant Group news. That makes sense as the financial firm has undergone a restructuring process to distance itself from the company. Even so, investors still watch for changes in BABA stock when Ant Group makes the news.
While today’s news could have been a boon to BABA stock, other factors are affecting the shares. That includes JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) considering subsidies to enact a price war against rival e-commerce platform PDD (NASDAQ:PDD). This has several Chinese e-commerce stocks, BABA included, falling today.
BABA stock is down 3.3% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.