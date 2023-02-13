Why Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Down 52% Today?

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock is falling on Monday after the company released results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
The bad news bringing GTHX stock down today is the company choosing to end discontinue the colorectal (CRC) trial. This follows early anti-tumor efficacy data from the trial favoring the placebo arm.
It’s worth pointing out that this decision comes despite the clinical trial meeting its co-primary endpoints. However, the data suggests its unlikely to meet its progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) endpoints.
“All of us at G1 are disappointed in this surprising outcome for patients with CRC, but we remain committed to the potential of trilaciclib to impact the lives of many cancer patients in other indications. We are increasingly encouraged by the real-world performance of trilaciclib in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer and look forward to upcoming readouts in our other ongoing trials.”
GTHX Stock Movement Today
With today’s latest clinical trial news comes heavy trading of GTHX stock. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 1.1 million shares as investors sell the stock.
GTHX stock is down 51.5% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.