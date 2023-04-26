Why Are Crypto Mining Stocks MARA, RIOT, HUT Up Today?

Crypto mining stocks are on the move Wednesday, and it looks like investors have Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to thank for the recent rally.
The price of Bitcoin is on the rise today, and that has crypto mining stocks gaining as well. As of this writing, BTC was up 9.1% over the prior 24-hour period. That comes with renewed interest in the token as trading volume increased 63.7% over the previous 24 hours.
The rise of BTC appears connected to First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock crashing. The stock plummeted on Tuesday as some experts believe it will go into government receivership. This appears to be behind the Bitcoin gains as traders seek alternative investments.
Seeing as Bitcoin is the leader of cryptos, its movement can have a wide-reaching effect. That includes rallying shares of crypto mining stock, many of which specifically mine BTC tokens. Let’s check out what’s happening with them below!
Crypto Mining Stocks Up on Wednesday
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock starts us off today with the crypto mining company’s shares climbing 12.9% as of Wednesday morning.
- Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are next on our list with this crypto mining company’s stock gaining 10.8% this morning.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) stock is the final crypto mining stock we’re mentioning with a 9.4% increase as of this writing.
