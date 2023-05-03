3 AI Stocks That Famed Investor Cathie Wood Is Betting On

The Cathie Wood style of investing has certainly fallen out of favor over the last year or two. While some growth stocks have rebounded nicely, many Cathie Wood stocks have been crushed. But that’s what a bear market will do, unfortunately. However, we’re now seeing some areas of growth investing come back to life, specifically with AI stocks.
AI has exploded onto the scene and now seemingly every company is looking to jump on the bandwagon. According to Bank of America, “AI mentions on corporate earnings calls are up 64% year over year.” Given the way investment dollars have flowed into these stocks — like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for instance — and given how firms are making quick adjustments and investments themselves, it’s no surprise management teams have jumped on the opportunity.
With all that said and given her reputation, the expectation would be that there are some good Cathie Wood AI stocks out there. So let’s have a look.
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|$79.94
|TSLA
|Tesla
|$166.52
|PATH
|UiPath
|$14.90
Cathie Wood Stocks: Exact Sciences (EXAS)
When digging through the list of Cathie Wood stocks, the firm’s second-largest position is actually in Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS). Despite a $14.5 billion market capitalization, it’s not exactly a household name. According to the company, Exact Sciences is “a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the detection of early-stage cancers.” Further, “Our mission at Exact Sciences is to eradicate cancer and the suffering it causes — through tests that help prevent it, detection that finds it earlier, and guidance for its successful treatment.”
When most investors think of AI and how it’s used, they think of the tech sector. Likely the cloud, creative development, prompts, data management, and search. However, it can be used in just above every industry — including healthcare. Help in detecting diseases and abnormalities can greatly boost the effectiveness of healthcare options and treatment. So any improvement that AI can provide is a welcomed development.
Wood reasoned that Exact Sciences is using AI to analyze medical data in an effort to detect cancer.
Tesla (TSLA)
Wood, Ark, and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are often lumped together by investors. It’s one of Wood’s biggest winners in the past and Tesla really put the firm on the map. Wood & Co. were some of the most bullish investors in this name with a significant position to benefit from the automaker’s eventual surge — one that took its market cap north of $1 trillion. Tesla remains the company’s largest position when looking at Ark’s various funds.
Wood’s bet on Tesla has turned from an EV juggernaut to that of an automation platform. Specifically, she has said that Tesla has one of the “largest pools of real-world driving data in the world. So we believe that it will be in the pole position for the autonomous taxi platform opportunity, which is a software as a service opportunity with a massive margin.”
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often envisioned autonomous driving and an autonomous taxi network rolling out faster than it actually has, it’s clear he’s looking at the bigger picture in regard to growth opportunities.
UiPath (PATH)
Last but not least, we have the smallest name on the list with UiPath (NYSE:PATH). Despite sporting a market cap of just $8.3 billion, many investors are not quite sure what this company does. It’s a B2B firm that helps use automation processes to drive profitability and increase margins. From the firm: “The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines leading robotic process automation (RPA) with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time to value.”
Some of the firm’s customers include Uber (NYSE:UBER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), and others. Analysts expect almost 20% revenue growth this year and next year, as well as more than 75% earnings growth in 2023 and 32% earnings growth in 2024.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.