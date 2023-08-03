SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Sorry Tech Stocks to Sell in August Before It’s Too Late

August’s correction isn’t yet over, and these three tech stocks stand to lose the most

By Jeremy Flint, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 20, 2023, 11:57 am EDT

  • Trouble is on the horizon for these three tech stocks due to shifting market forces, and investors should take profit and dump them while they can. 
  • Coinbase (COIN): Coinbase placed a multi-million dollar bet against crypto markets, meaning management isn’t confident in the company’s underlying value proposition.
  • Block Inc (SQ): Block already struggles to maintain market share, and new competitors are arising to push the stock down further.
  • Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia is vastly overpriced, and even a modest earnings report next week could bring the stock crashing down.
Source: shutterstock.com/ZinetroN

August is a tough month for tech investors, particularly as many expected July’s climbing prices to continue. But the past few months may have been a bull trap, as stocks are falling back in a massive correction, shaking investors.

The S&P 500 already fell 5% this month, with the prospect of more pain to come. 

The Federal Reserve says rate hikes are still on the table, putting substantial downward pressure on stocks.

No companies suffer more from elevated rates than tech stocks relying on cheap debt. Besides tech-wide issues posed by rate hikes, these three stocks have unique issues of their own – meaning investors should sell these stocks as soon as possible. 

Coinbase (COIN)

Coinbase (COIN), is an American company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Ethereum (ETH-USD) coin on the background of the Coinbase inscription.
Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) faced many problems since it broke into the public sphere, mainly because of the unresolved series of SEC charges alleging the company acts as an unregistered exchange, broker and clearing agency. 

No matter company-specific problems, Coinbase’s primary problem is how closely aligned its stock is with overall crypto performance.

As the field’s foundations become shakier, Coinbase won’t fare well. Just this week, investigators found more than 500 scam tokens proliferating on the platform, putting more than $2 million into scammers’ hands before catching the problem. 

At the same time, Coinbase itself seems to think there’s trouble ahead for the crypto market. Analysts uncovered Coinbase’s multi-million dollar bet against crypto from recent SEC filings.

The company holds almost $100 million in short positions against the broad crypto market. While one would expect hedging strategies as part of prudent financial management, this seems not to be the case.

Coinbase, in the same report, revealed an additional $215 million in short hedging positions. This implies the other third of its short positions are speculative, betting against crypto.

Block Inc (SQ)

Block logo over a background with former square logo. SQ stock.
Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) is currently priced close to an all-time low, but there’s further pain for this payment processing tech stock.

Much like Coinbase, Block’s financial health is strong aligned with crypto markets. At the beginning of the month, the company’s quarterly financial report showed that nearly half of Block’s revenue came from Bitcoin (BTC-USD) sales.

While this indicates trouble for Block if crypto crashes, other warning signs arise from the report.

Block already faces stiff competition, not the least of which is from the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative, a lightning-fast payment processor which will cut into Block’s market share. But other fintech giants are getting into the crypto game in a way that may undercut Square’s popularity. 

Just a few weeks ago, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced their own stablecoin launch, dubbed PayPal USD (PY-USD). PayPal already enjoys a dominant position in payment processing markets compared to Block and, with its newest venture, threatens to squeeze Block further.

These factors pose a long-term threat to Block overall, making the stock a definite sell. 

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia corporation (NVDA) logo displayed on smartphone with stock market chart background. Nvidia is a global leader in artificial intelligence hardware and software
Source: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a run this year, mainly driven by AI exuberance. But the wheels may fall off the wagon sooner than expected, bringing this tech stock back to Earth.

The company reports earnings next week, and most analysts expect a blowout. But this inflated expectation might prove problematic. If Nvidia doesn’t meet analysts’ wildest expectations, expect the stock to suffer quickly. 

The stock already trades at a whopping 227 price-to-earnings ratio, indicating significant overvaluation. One tiny misstep could bring the stock tumbling down post-earnings, no matter its long-term prospects.

Ultimately, Nvidia is likely at the upper end of practical pricing – meaning there’s nowhere to go but down.

Nvidia doubtlessly has great long-term potential, particularly as AI initiatives depend primarily on its dominant hardware position. But at this price, investors should take profit while they can and sell this tech stock. 

On the date of publication, Jeremy Flint held no positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Jeremy Flint, an MBA graduate and skilled finance writer, excels in content strategy for wealth managers and investment funds. Passionate about simplifying complex market concepts, he focuses on fixed-income investing, alternative investments, economic analysis, and the oil, gas, and utilities sectors. Jeremy’s work can also be found at www.jeremyflint.work.

Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Financial, Fintech, Semiconductor

