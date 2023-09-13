Why Are Airline Stocks Down Today?

Airline stocks are down on Wednesday as a variety of factors are weighing on the sector and dashing investors’ hopes.
Starting off the bad news for today, airlines are expecting fuel prices to remain high. It makes sense that this news would hamper airline companies’ shares today as it eats into their quarterly profits. And building on that idea are two airline companies that have cut their profit guidance.
First up is American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), which is dropping its earnings per share guidance for the third quarter of the year to between 20 cents and 30 cents. Its prior estimate had EPS reaching as high as 95 cents. Investors will also note this guidance is well below Wall Street’s estimate of 65 cents per share.
Next is Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), cutting its margins guidance from -5.5% to -7.5% to -15.5% for the third quarter of 2023. Adding to this is the airline company reducing its revenue outlook to $1.245 billion to $1.255 billion from $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion. For the record, Wall Street’s revenue guidance for the quarter is $1.32 billion.
Let’s check in on how these stocks are performing today below!
Airline Stocks Down on Wednesday
- AAL stock is first on our list, with the company’s shares down more than 4% as of Wednesday morning.
- SAVE shares are next, with the company’s stock falling over 2% as of this writing.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) joins our list, with its shares decreasing more than 2% this morning.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is likewise sliding over 2% lower on Wednesday.
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) shares close out our airline stocks down today with a more than 2% decrease.
