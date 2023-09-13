Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, XPEV, LI Down Today?

Chinese EV stocks are down on Wednesday as investors react to news from the European Union (EU).
The big news here is the EU is considering the possibility of adding anti-subsidy tariffs to Chinese imports. It would do this in an effort to protect businesses that are making their products in the EU over Chinese rivals.
Considering the push of some Chinese EV companies to expand outside of the country, it makes sense this news would hit their stocks today. It could also be a sign of future problems if the EU does go through with its protectionist plans for anti-subsidy tariffs.
Let’s get into how this news is affecting Chinese EV stocks below!
Chinese EV Stocks Down on Wednesday
- Starting us off is Nio (NYSE:NIO), with the Chinese EV company’s shares falling more than 3% this morning.
- Next up, we have Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), which is seeing its stock also drop over 3% as of this writing alongside the EU tariff news.
- Closing out our coverage of Chinese EV stocks falling today is Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), with this company’s shares falling almost 1% on Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.