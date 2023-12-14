Why Is Freight Technologies (FRGT) Stock Up 120% Today?

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is on the rise Thursday after the logistics company announced an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
That agreement will see Amazon Mexico making use of the company’s Fr8App platform for its logistics needs. Fr8App is an artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning platform that offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping.
Freight Technologies’ main focus in helping Amazon Mexico is handling the shipping of products between Amazon distribution centers. Investors will note that this marks the second year that Amazon has signed on the company to assist during the busy holiday season.
Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies, said the following about the news.
“Amazon’s decision to choose Fr8App during their high-demand season validates our capabilities and positions us as the go-to logistics solution for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region. We’re excited to work for a prominent market leader like Amazon, and we’re confident in our ability to meet their stringent standards throughout the year as they continue to expand.”
FRGT Stock Movement Today
Freight Technologies stock is seeing heavy trading on Thursday alongside the Amazon news. This has more than 22 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 267,000 shares.
FRGT stock is up 119.9% as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking more of the latest stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest market news for Thursday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers, the latest on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- Why Elon Musk Could Dump Tesla (TSLA) Stock in 2024
- Holiday Tipping Guide 2023: Here’s Who to Tip and How Much
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed