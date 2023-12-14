Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day off right with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday morning!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) stock is rocketing more than 90% without any clear news this morning.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares are surging over 89% on an agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Mexico.
- SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) stock is soaring close to 54% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are rising more than 37% after announcing a strategic partnership.
- Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) stock is increasing over 27% with strong early morning trading today.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares are heading more than 23% higher following a business update.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is gaining over 20% on Thursday morning.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are climbing more than 15% after announcing a strategic cooperation.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock is jumping over 15% following an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) shares are up more than 14% despite a lack of news.
10 Top Losers
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock is plummeting over 27% after releasing its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares are diving more than 22% alongside a delisting notice.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) stock is tumbling over 17% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares are taking a nearly 17% beating following a canceled order.
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is dropping more than 16% after recent rallies.
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) shares are sliding almost 16% without any news to report this morning.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is falling over 14% this morning.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares are decreasing 14% after rallying yesterday.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock is slipping more than 13% alongside a secondary offering.
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.