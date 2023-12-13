Why Is Shattuck Labs (STTK) Stock Up 93% Today?

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced results from an ongoing Phase 1a/b trial.
These clinical trials cover the use of SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine in HR-MDS and TP53m acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. Specifically, this focuses on initial data from a dose expansion announced earlier this year.
Dr. Lini Pandite, Chief Medical Officer of Shattuck Labs, said the following about this trial:
“In dose escalation, we saw a monotherapy response to SL-172154 in a heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory (R/R) TP53m AML patient that allowed the patient to receive a stem cell transplant. That patient remains disease free.”
What’s Next for STTK Stock?
If the company continues to see positive results from this clinical trial, more studies will likely follow. Investors are hoping for these as it puts Shattuck Labs closer to commercializing SL-172154. If that happens, it could bring a new source of revenue to the company.
STTK stock is up 92.9% as of Wednesday morning with some 37 million shares changing hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 56,000 shares.
