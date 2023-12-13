Holiday Tipping Guide 2023: Here’s Who to Tip and How Much

As Christmas inches closer, you may feel compelled to partake in holiday tipping, giving a wider array of service workers a financial gift to indicate your appreciation of their year-round efforts. Indeed, when the holidays come around, tipping those who routinely provide important services can be a generous and fulfilling way to give thanks. However, it can be confusing to know who and how much to tip during this special time of year.
Fear not! Holiday tipping is both straightforward and generally at-will.
Generally, you can tip anyone you feel offers a service you consider helpful. It is especially nice to tip those who don’t typically receive tips. That said, it’s important to keep in mind your own financial situation. Try not to exhaust your entire holiday budget on tips.
“Gifting what you can comfortably afford, along with a heartfelt note of gratitude, is always a generous and kind gesture,” said Diane Gottsman, author of Modern Etiquette for a Better Life.
So, with that in mind, who should you consider tipping this holiday season?
Holiday Tipping Guide
Non-food delivery drivers, door attendants, trash collectors, and newspaper carriers are top of mind when considering holiday tipping, largely because they don’t ordinarily see any sort of direct financial compensation from the people they serve throughout the normal business year. You can also certainly consider tipping barbers, pet-sitters and babysitters, house keepers, landscapers, and personal trainers.
This may seem like a long list of candidates, but the point is that tipping is largely at your discretion. If you feel there’s someone that has earned an extra-special showing of gratitude, go ahead!
Note that those who are ordinarily tipped, like food delivery drivers and servers should still be tipped as usual.
If you’re feeling extra generous you could even go a bit above and beyond your normal tip percentage. For example, if you typically tip waiters and waitresses 15%-20% of your total bill, consider jumping up to 20%-25%. It may seem like a minor improvement, but the point of holiday tipping is to show your appreciation. Regardless of the increase, it won’t go unnoticed!
How Much Should You Tip?
Delivery drivers, newspaper carriers, door attendants and trash collectors can be given a flat sum between $10 to $100 dollars per person, depending on the level of service you feel they provide.
It’s worth pointing out that U.S. postal workers — and, in fact, most public service and government workers — are legally prohibited from receiving cash or gift cards. However, they may be allowed to receive gift items worth up to $20 for holidays, with a yearly limit of $50 total, per giving party.
Hairstylists, pet-sitters and babysitters, and maintenance workers may justify tips equivalent to one day or one week’s pay.
In general, it is a nice practice to tip all of those who help you more generously during the holiday season,” Sam Zietz, CEO of Grubbrr, told U.S. News.
