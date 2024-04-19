LI Stock Falls as Competition Concerns Mount for Li Auto

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is falling on Friday as analysts are worried about competition for its new Li L6 electric vehicle (EV).
The Li L6 only just launched but Deutsche Bank is predicting that the electric SUV will face “stiff competition” in the space. This has the firm warning that it may struggle to maintain deliveries of 20,000 units per month.
This could spell trouble for LI stock as Deutsche warns this could have the company’s EV deliveries for 2024 coming in at the low end of its 560,000 to 640,000 range.
Li Auto may be able to avoid this with a third trim of the Li L6. At launch, there are only Pro and Max versions of the EV available. The company could choose to release a more budget-friendly Li L6 to revitalize the line.
What This Means for LI Stock
If Li Auto isn’t able to get customers excited about the Li L6 and deliveries are lackluster, that could be a major blow to LI stock. This comes at a time when demand for EVs is starting to wane as well.
LI stock is down 7.1% as of Friday morning with more than 2.8 million shares traded. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 8 million shares.
Investors seeking more of the most recent stock market stories today are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news available on Friday! That includes what’s going on with shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) stock today. All of this info is good to go below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- TSLA Stock Hits Another Pothole With Cybertruck Recall
- MARA Stock Alert: Get Ready for the Bitcoin Halving
- RWOD Stock: 7 Things to Know About the Anew Medical Merger
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.