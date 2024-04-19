RWOD Stock: 7 Things to Know About the Anew Medical Merger

Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) stock is in the news Friday as after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) got approval from shareholders for its merger with Anew Medical.
Let’s get into everything traders need to know about the SPAC merger between Redwoods Acquisition and Anew Medical below!
RWOD Stock SPAC Merger Details
- Redwoods Acquisition and Anew Medical first entered into this merger agreement in May 2023 with plans for ANEW stock to start trading in March 2024.
- While there’s been a slight delay to that this latest shareholder vote paves the way for Anew Medical to take over the combined company once the merger is complete.
- When the two companies combine they will focus on Anew Medical’s goals.
- The company is focused on the “development of disease-modifying therapies for age-related cognitive and neurodegenerative disorders and cancer.”
- This will have it further develop its á-Klotho gene therapy research programs.
- Anew Medical also notes that it doesn’t believe there’s much competition in this space due to its strong intellectual property position.
- Leading Anew Medical is Dr. Joseph Sinkule with 40 years of experience in the drug development, research and commercialization markets.
RWOD stock is up 66.5% as of Friday morning with more than 4 million shares changing hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 11,000 shares.
