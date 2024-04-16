Why Is Ryvyl (RVYL) Stock Down 10% Today?

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) stock is falling on Tuesday after the blockchain-based payment solutions company announced a proposed public offering for its shares.
Ryvyl hasn’t pinned down the specific details of this offering just yet. That means we don’t know how many shares it will include or what they will be priced at.
What we do know about the RVYL stock offering is an agreement with the underwriter. This allows the firm to purchase an additional 15% of the number of shares offered for the same price. Underwriter Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC will have 45 days after the offering to exercise this right.
What This Means for RVYL Stock
Investors are often wary of public stock offerings for a couple of reasons. The first is the ability of the offering to dilute their stakes in the company. That’s due to it introducing new outstanding shares to the market.
The second reason investors don’t react well to public offerings are the pricing. Shares sold this way are often discounted from current prices. This causes the stock to drop and isn’t well received by stockholders. That’s concern is still true for this offering even if we don’t know the price of it just yet.
RVYL stock is down 9.8% as of Tuesday morning with some 144,000 shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is below that at roughly 26,000 shares.
