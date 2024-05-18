Bet Against the Crowd: 3 Stocks Set to Surge Against All Odds

Contrarian investors distinguish themselves in a world where market trends frequently dictate investing strategies by looking for opportunities where others perceive uncertainty. These three chances are available. Even if there may be some doubt about these equities, a further examination reveals solid prospects for future development.
To begin with, the first company is resilient against market challenges. This is reflected in its foreign market development and revenue diversification, especially through international digital commerce. Its smart investments and strong financial performance reflect its ability to prosper in a competitive environment.
Moreover, the second one has solid growth in its direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector. This marks a sharp rise in revenue and a steadily expanding subscriber base. This also indicates the company’s edge in shifting consumers’ preferences. The company may attain long-term growth and has established a solid lead in the streaming sector.
Lastly, the third one may have a major role in the tech sector’s future because of its technical innovations. This reflects the improvements in its semiconductor production processes. Significant alliances and recognition also support its legitimacy and long-term success potential.
Alibaba (BABA)
Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) International Digital Commerce (AIDC) reports solid top-line growth. Sales rose 45% year-over-year (YoY). Improvements in the customer experience and the rise of international retail operations are the main drivers of this boost. Indeed, investments in vital markets have accelerated growth and enhanced brand awareness, as shown in Trendyol’s spread throughout the Gulf region.
Moreover, despite market competition, Alibaba had an 8% YoY growth in consolidated revenue in fiscal 2024. A double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income demonstrates solid operational profitability and efficiency. Through its share repurchase program, Alibaba has proved that it is focused on integrating value growth. In fiscal 2024, the number of outstanding shares reduced by 5.1% YoY. In addition, the business announced $4 billion in cash dividends for 2024. Hence, this illustrates its sharp cash flow creation and investor-friendly capital allocation moves.
Lastly, Alibaba Cloud’s revenue grew by 3% YoY in Q4 2024, mostly from adopting AI-related products and high-quality revenues from public cloud usage. The cloud segment’s adjusted EBITDA had a noteworthy 45% growth, primarily attributed to enhanced product mix and operational edge.
Paramount (PARA)
In Q1 2024, Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) D2C business had a solid 24% YoY top-line growth. Through a boost in subscribers and an uplift in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), Paramount+’s top line surged by 51% YoY. Subscriptions to Paramount+ exceeded 71 million, with a rapid net increase of 3.7 million throughout the quarter. Similarly, the D2C division had a 31% increase in advertising income, mostly due to growth from Pluto TV and Paramount+ and advantages from Super Bowl LVIII. Moreover, new subscriber additions and increases in the price of Paramount+ memberships drove a notable 22% increase in subscription income.
Additionally, the D2C segment’s robust revenue growth and growing subscriber base highlight Paramount’s progressive content distribution tactics and the rising demand for its streaming platforms. The company’s digital advertising environment is attractive, and its monetization initiatives have been successful, as seen by the significant growth in advertising income. Thus, these patterns indicate a positive future for Paramount’s D2C business, with room to grow and diversify income streams.
Overall, the considerable increase in advertising revenue from high-profile events like the Super Bowl reflects the segment’s tremendous commercial attractiveness.
Intel (INTC)
With the announcement of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 14A, which uses High NA EUV technology, Intel has made a significant scientific development in the structural evolution of semiconductors. Similarly, H2 2024 is anticipated to see the start of the Intel 20A production ramp, illustrating a steady advancement towards sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing techniques. Moreover, the Intel 18A manufacturing ramp is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with Clearwater Forest and Panther Lake already under fabrication.
Further, Intel was given the largest award under the CHIPS and Science Act, with projected grants, tax breaks, and loans totaling more than $45 billion. Intel Vision 2024 was experienced by over 1K esteemed clients and associates. These include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Dell (NYSE:DELL), Bosch, Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). No doubt, Intel has a lead in the semiconductor industry. Its potential for further expansion is highlighted by its recognition by the US government as the national semiconductor champion.
In summary, the partnerships open doors for reaching an expanded target market and boosting sales. Therefore, Intel’s clear strategy for leading the technological space and growing its market share positions it to take a major market share in the AI-driven economy.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in BABA, PARA and INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.