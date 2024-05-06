EH Stock Alert: Morgan Stanley Says Flying Car Maker EHang Has 60% Upside Potential

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) stock is rallying on Monday after Morgan Stanley kicked off coverage of the flying car company with positive sentiment.
Morgan Stanley’s coverage of EH stock starts with a bullish price target of $27.50 per share. That’s a potential upside of around 58% compared to its prior closing price of $17.38. It’s also worth noting that the analyst consensus price prediction is $29 per share.
To go along with that bullish price target is an “overweight” rating for EH stock. To put that in perspective, the analyst consensus rating for EH is a buy based on two opinions.
What’s Behind the Bull Stance on EH Stock?
Here’s what Morgan Stanley analyst Cindy Huang said about EHang in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“We view EHang as a pioneer in the urban air mobility (UAM) market — with the world’s first [type certificate] awarded, validated products, and access to a multi-trillion [renminbi total addressable market] in China.”
The positive coverage of EH stock has shares up 10% as of Monday afternoon. That comes with more than 2.7 million shares of the stock changing hands. This is already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 1.5 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.