GME Stock: What Is Going on With GameStop After 50% Rally?

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday as recent volatility has investors wondering if meme trading is making a return.
The big news here is that GME stock managed to rally more than 50% over two days last week. That increase in price came without any news concerning the company. This had some traders wondering if meme traders were behind the movement.
Now traders are seeing shares of GME stock give up some of those gains on Monday. And just like last week, there’s no news that explains why shares are sliding lower today.
What is worth noting is the heavy trading of GME stock on Wednesday afternoon. That has more than 20 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 4.2 million shares.
What’s Next for GME Stock?
That all depends on how meme stock traders are feeling. If they continue to bet on the video game retailer’s shares, we could see the company undergo another rally in the near future.
On the flip side, this really could have been a short-lived rally for GME stock. If that’s the case, the company is likely going to give up even more of last week’s gains in the days to come.
GME stock is down 15.8% as of Monday afternoon.
