ZK Stock IPO: When Does Zeekr Go Public? What Is the Zeekr IPO Price Range?

The Zeekr initial public offering (IPO) is likely to take place this week and investors are looking for all of the latest information about the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company and ZK stock.
Fortunately, we have them covered with our breakdown of all the news they need to know about the upcoming Zeekr IPO.
ZK Stock: Zeekr IPO Details
- Zeekr is planning to go public this week and will likely do so on Friday.
- That will see shares of ZK stock start trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Investors will note that Zeekr is a sub-brand of Chinese automotive giant Geely (OTCMKTS:GELYF).
- This offering will include 17,500,000 American depositary shares (ADS) that will be priced between $18 and $21 each.
- This offering could generate as much as $367 million for the Chinese EV company.
- The details of the ZK stock offering would also value Zeekr at about $5 billion.
It’s worth noting that Zeekr has been planning to go public for several months now. Early estimates for its IPO were stronger due to the demand for EVs. However, the current market has chipped away at the potential value an earlier IPO could have generated.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.