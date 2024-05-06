Warren Buffett Just Gave Up on Paramount (PARA) Stock

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) stock is in the news Monday after Warren Buffett revealed that he sold Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) entire stake in the entertainment business.
Buffett made the announcement during the annual shareholder meeting for Berkshire Hathaway. He told investors that he was solely responsible for the investments in Paramount Global.
Here’s what he had to say about the PARA stock sale, according to CNBC:
“I was 100% responsible for the Paramount decision. It was 100% my decision, and we’ve sold it all and we lost quite a bit of money.”
Investors will note that Buffett held a large stake in Paramount Global with 63.3 million shares on record at the end of 2023. The decision to sell these shares comes as Paramount has landed on rough terrain amid a shifting TV business. This has it a target for potential takeovers.
PARA Stock Movement on Monday
Despite news of Buffett selling shares of PARA, the stock is on the rise today. This has PARA stock up 3.2% as of Monday morning. Even so, shares are still down 7.6% since the start of the year.
Trading activity today is light with about 8 million units on the move. That’s well below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 21 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.