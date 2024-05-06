CEO Anthony Noto Just Bought Nearly $200,000 Worth of SoFi Stock

SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) most prominent insider buyer is back after a roughly six-month hiatus. CEO Anthony Noto, who made his last insider purchase on Nov. 21, just disclosed purchasing 28,775 shares worth $198,548. These shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share.
Noto has now purchased a total of $1.14 million worth of SOFI stock during the past year. During the past two years, his purchases have amounted to $12.46 million. It’s also worth noting that Noto hasn’t sold a single share of SOFI on the open market since the company became a publicly traded entity in late 2020.
At the same time, many of Noto’s early buys are underwater. Between August 2021 and February 2022, his average buying prices ranged between $7.84 and $14.46. SoFi currently trades in the low $7 range.
SOFI Stock: CEO Anthony Noto Picks Up 28,775 Shares
Noto’s purchase comes at a precarious time for the personal finance company. SoFi reported its first-quarter earnings last week, leading to shares falling lower. Shareholders were hoping for a blowout quarter, although the earnings only further exasperated SoFi’s year-to-date (YTD) decline of about 25%.
During the quarter, which marked SoFi’s second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, the company’s net revenue tallied in at $644.99 million, up by 37% year-over-year (YOY). Revenue also beat the analyst estimate for $555.3 million by a wide margin. On top of that, its EPS of 2 cents beat the estimate for 1 cent.
However, SoFi’s guidance for Q2 is what dragged shares lower. The company forecast, at the midpoint, revenue of $560 million and net income of $7.5 million. Wall Street was expecting revenue of $580.8 million and $13.9 million of net income.
Fortunately, SoFi’s full-year revenue guidance wasn’t lowered. In fact, it was actually raised. SoFi now expects 2024 revenue between $2.39 billion and $2.43 billion, up from its prior forecast of between $2.37 billion and $2.41 billion. Additionally, SoFi raised its 2024 net income guidance to $170 million at the midpoint, compared to its prior estimate of $100 million.
These raises weren’t enough to satisfy Wall Street, as several analysts lowered their price targets on SOFI stock following earnings.
