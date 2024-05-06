FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

DJT Stock: Trump Media Fires Accounting Firm, Hires Replacement After SEC Charges

DJT stock is up on the auditor change

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 6, 2024, 12:08 pm EDT

  • Trump Media & Technology (DJT) stock is up on Monday after the company switched auditors.
  • That’s due to its prior auditor facing charged from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
  • This saw TMTG bring in Semple, Marchal & Cooper LLP as its new auditor.
Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is in the news Monday after the owner of Truth Social fired its accounting firm.

This firing of BF Borgers CPA came after the accounting firm and its founder were hit with charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That includes fraud charges tied to more than 1,500 filings ranging from January 2021 through June 2023.

With these charges against BF Borgers CPA, Trump Media & Technology has dropped the auditor and replaced it with Semple, Marchal & Cooper LLP. It also had no choice, as BF Borgers CPA has been banned from acting as an auditor.

Trump Media & Technology provided the following statement to CNBC concerning the change in auditors:

“The decision to change independent registered public accounting firms was made with the recommendation and approval of the Audit Committee of the Company.”

DJT Stock Movement on Monday

News of TMTG attaining a new auditor is boosting DJT stock today. That has the stock up 1% as of this writing. That comes with some 2.8 million shares changing hands. This is still below its daily average trading volume of about 6.6 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

