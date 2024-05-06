DJT Stock: Trump Media Fires Accounting Firm, Hires Replacement After SEC Charges

Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is in the news Monday after the owner of Truth Social fired its accounting firm.
This firing of BF Borgers CPA came after the accounting firm and its founder were hit with charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That includes fraud charges tied to more than 1,500 filings ranging from January 2021 through June 2023.
With these charges against BF Borgers CPA, Trump Media & Technology has dropped the auditor and replaced it with Semple, Marchal & Cooper LLP. It also had no choice, as BF Borgers CPA has been banned from acting as an auditor.
Trump Media & Technology provided the following statement to CNBC concerning the change in auditors:
“The decision to change independent registered public accounting firms was made with the recommendation and approval of the Audit Committee of the Company.”
DJT Stock Movement on Monday
News of TMTG attaining a new auditor is boosting DJT stock today. That has the stock up 1% as of this writing. That comes with some 2.8 million shares changing hands. This is still below its daily average trading volume of about 6.6 million shares.
Investors who are seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are going to want to stick around!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that investors need to know about on Monday! A few examples include what’s happening with the upcoming Zeekr initial public offering (IPO), Warren Buffett selling Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) stock and what has Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock falling hard today. All of that news is good to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- ZK Stock IPO: When Does Zeekr Go Public? What Is the Zeekr IPO Price Range?
- Warren Buffett Just Gave Up on Paramount (PARA) Stock
- Why Is Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Stock Down 90% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.