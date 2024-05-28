FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

The 2030 Millionaire’s Club: 3 Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

If lithium takes off as many expect, these could be three lithium stocks to own

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 28, 2024, 8:09 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Lithium stocks have underperformed other growth areas of the market, but could be making a comeback soon.
  • Albermarle (ALB): A giant in the lithium mining space that could ride electrification tailwinds much higher.
  • Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT): A diversified way to play tailwinds impacting both lithium and battery producers.
  • Surge Battery Metals (NILIF): A more speculative way to ride these trends, with high-grade deposits sure to provide investors with outsized value over time.
lithium stocks - The 2030 Millionaire’s Club: 3 Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

Source: Shutterstock

The U.S. stock market has been quite volatile this year. For certain sectors including AI stocks and other high-growth industries, it has been quite a stellar few months. However, for other sectors, including the likes of EV and lithium stocks, it has been anything but.

The thing is, companies operating in these sectors have benefited from years of tailwinds that have pushed their valuations higher. At current levels, investors are now digesting whether these longer-term tailwinds are enough to propel even more growth moving forward. In other words, it’s a question of how much is priced into these stocks relative to their ability to outperform.

I’m of the view that lithium stocks are likely to benefit from tailwinds that could have a much longer runway than many think. Accordingly, here are three of my top picks I think will benefit from lithium prices stabilizing this year.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (ALB) logo on a mobile phone screen
Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is among the biggest lithium producers in the world and is largely viewed as a top way to play this trend. Unfortunately, ALB stock declined nearly 33% in 2023, and is currently down more than 11% on the year.

That said, Albemarle has been making a move higher. The company did note a steep revenue decline. However, in Albemarle’s most recent earnings call, the company noted optimism around longer-term demand for lithium. Energy storage needs and increased electric mobility are contributing to these trends.

As investors pile into companies with robust demand, Albemarle should continue to be one of the winners to own during this cycle. The company’s management team has achieved more than $90 million in cost savings this quarter, aiming for $280 million yearly. Additionally, Albemarle’s lithium volumes continue to grow with projects like Kemerton I and Meishan.

For those looking for a top lithium stock to buy for these growth prospects (and a newly-announced 40-cent quarterly dividend), buy ALB stock on the dips.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

rows of lithium ion batteries
Source: Lightboxx/ShutterStock.com

Or, for investors looking for more broad and diversified exposure to lithium trends, there’s always the option of investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking this sector. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) remains one of my top picks for investors looking to play this trend more broadly.

I like this ETF because it not only includes the likes of Albemarle and other top lithium producers, but battery makers and those involved in the production of key technology using lithium. Indeed, such a broad perspective is one that’s likely to be more beneficial to investors, if one truly believes in the long-term tailwinds behind the lithium space.

The fund is currently down on the year, and like most lithium stocks, it has seen outflows as investors reposition their portfolios toward other trends (like AI). But I think over the long-term, institutional money managers and investors will need to have exposure to this trend. So this ETF makes a lot of sense for passive and active investors alike.

Surge Battery Metals (NILIF)

A vector illustration of a battery with neon lines swirling it; forever battery. promising battery stocks
Source: MarySan / Shutterstock

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) is among my top picks for investors seeking more speculative exposure to the lithium mining space. This company owns a massive amount of land with impressive lithium deposits. Notably, these deposits are located stateside, which is important, given the ongoing and increasing geopolitical noise we’re hearing in the markets right now.

Importantly, Surge recently engaged M3 Engineering for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on its Nevada North Lithium Project. The PEA, expected by Q4 2024, will feature an updated lithium resource estimate.

Metallurgical modeling ensures efficient lithium extraction and high-purity lithium carbonate production. Initial testing achieved over 99% purity, with ongoing trials aiming for 99.9% battery-grade purity. Surge has enlisted Graham Ballachey, an experienced engineer, as the Project Owner’s Engineer for this PEA of the Nevada North Lithium Project.

In 2024, Surge Battery Metals planned to expand resources with an extensive drill program, covering a fraction of the known mineralization area. Additionally, NILIF scheduled surface mapping and soil sampling, pending Bureau of Land Management approval for drilling and awaited metallurgical test results. 

This penny battery stock offers substantial potential in a promising long-term lithium mining sector. For those looking to move up the risk spectrum, this would be my top way to play this space right now.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Consumer Staples, Commodities, Energy, Renewable Energy, Battery, Lithium

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/05/the-2030-millionaires-club-3-lithium-stocks-to-buy-now/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC