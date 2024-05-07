Why Is GreenPower Motor (GP) Stock Down 36% Today?

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) stock is falling on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced the pricing of a public offering for its shares.
GreenPower Motor is selling 1.5 million shares of GP stock, each of which comes with one warrant. Those warrants can be exercised to acquire another share of the company’s stock.
The units in this public offering are being sold for $1.55, and the warrants have an exercise price of $1.82 per share. The warrants can be exercised immediately and will expire in three years.
Additionally, underwriters have a 45-day option to acquire another 5% of shares in the offering. Maxim Group LLC is the sole book-running manager for the public offering.
GreenPower Motor is expecting gross proceeds of $2.3 million from this offering. It will use this money for EV production, product development and general corporate purposes.
What This Means for GP Stock
A public offering increases the total number of outstanding shares on the market. That means it also dilutes the stakes of current shareholders. That’s one reason why GP stock is down today.
The other has to do with the price of the offering. At $1.55 per share, this is a significant discount from GP’s prior closing price of $1.82 per share. As such, it makes sense the stock would drop as a result of the offering.
GP stock is down 35.7% as of Tuesday morning, with more than 141,000 shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 46,000 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.