Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to keep an eye on for Tuesday!
Moving shares are earnings, public offerings, acquisition deals and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock is rocketing more than 59% after completing its acquisition of Naamche.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares are soaring over 26% alongside its first-quarter earnings report.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock is surging more than 22% with the release of its Q1 earnings results.
- American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) shares are rising over 22% with a tender offer for its shares.
- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) stock is increasing more than 18% after releasing Q1 earnings results.
- Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) shares are climbing over 16% following an acquisition.
- Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT:UMAC) stock is heading more than 16% higher on an update to its leadership contract.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares are jumping over 14% following a reverse stock split.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock is gaining more than 14% on strong Q1 revenue.
- Ambac Financial (NYSE:AMBC) shares are up over 14% alongside Q1 2024 earnings.
10 Top Losers
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) stock is diving more than 34% after pricing a public offering.
- AgriFORCE Growing (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are tumbling over 30% on a proposed public offering.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is falling more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares are taking an over 17% beating after pricing a public offering.
- Holdco Nuvo (NASDAQ:NUVO) stock is dropping more than 15% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) shares are sliding over 15% after releasing its Q1 2024 results.
- Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock is decreasing more than 13% despite a lack of news today.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) stock is slipping over 13% as a failed trial continues to pull it down.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares are dipping more than 12% on mixed earnings.
- Strong Global (NYSEMKT:SGE) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% following a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.